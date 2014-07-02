By David Milliken
| LONDON, July 2
Bank of England chief economist
Andy Haldane said he saw "precious little evidence" of the wage
and inflation pressures that might push the central bank to
raise interest rates.
Speaking at a conference, he said that the level of British
output was more important than its rate of growth in deciding
when to increase rates.
Britain's economy still had scope to grow without creating
price pressures, he said.
"There is a chance that we are structurally overestimating
inflation and wage pressures in Europe. That's why we are where
we are," he said.
