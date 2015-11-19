LONDON Nov 19 Former directors at HBOS bank
could be barred by the government from sitting on the boards of
other British companies, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew
Bailey said on Thursday after publishing a report into the
bank's 2008 collapse.
Bailey said the BoE has sent its report into the failure of
HBOS to the secretary of state for business, who has powers to
ban directors under Britain's Companies Act.
"The directors' regime is entirely within their body of
operation, not ours," Bailey told a news conference.
The BoE and the Financial Conduct Authority published their
report into the failure of HBOS bank in 2008 on Thursday, saying
they would "rapidly" investigate whether up to 10 former
executives should banned from working in the financial services
industry.
