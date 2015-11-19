LONDON Nov 19 Britain's Financial Reporting
Council (FRC) should review its decision not to probe accountant
KPMG's auditing of HBOS bank before it collapsed in 2008, a
senior British lawmaker said on Thursday.
The FRC, which polices accountants in Britain, said earlier
on Thursday there were no grounds for investigating KPMG, one of
the world's top four accounting firms.
"They will need to consider afresh their original conclusion
that there were no grounds for an investigation of KPMG,
relevant senior KPMG people, and relevant senior HBOS
management," said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's
Treasury Committee.
Tyrie also said the Bank of England and the Financial
Conduct Authority should decide on whether to ban former HBOS
executives "within months" following their report into the
collapse that was published on Thursday.
