LONDON Nov 13 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney released the central bank's latest quarterly inflation report on Wednesday.

Highlights of his comments are below.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

- "For the first time in a long time you don't have to be an optimist to see the glass is half full. The recovery has finally taken hold."

- "A strong and sustained recovery is needed to put people back in work and use up the slack in the economy."

- "The MPC is very comfortable with the guidance we put in place. This is the right policy for a recovery and the type of recovery we are experiencing right now."

- "Quarterly growth rates of GDP are likely to ease back a little next year and, over the forecast horizon, growth is likely to remain modest compared to past recoveries."

- "A sustained recovery requires price stability. CPI inflation has fallen back unexpectedly sharply, to 2.2 percent in October. It may tick up slightly in coming months as recently announced."

- "Although the MPC now expects the 7 percent threshold to be reached earlier than we did in August, what really matters is what we will learn about the economy along the journey to that threshold."

FORWARD GUIDANCE AND INTEREST RATES

- "We're providing the confidence to businesses and households that we will not even begin to think about moving interest rates until that threshold is achieved. And secondly when it is achieved will be a question of how much momentum the economy has and its ability to withstand an adjustment in monetary policy."

- "There was always going to be movement in the timing of when potentially the unemployment threshold was reached .. but what's important is two things. One is what we learn between now and when that threshold is achieved, what we learn about the economy, what we learn about how much extra slack there is in the economy. And secondly what the conditions are when it's achieved and we're providing the confidence to businesses and households that we will not even begin to think about moving interest rates until that threshold is achieved."

- "One could imagine scenarios where the unemployment threshold is reached and that the best policy choice, policy option, for the MPC at that period of time is to keep rates at current levels because the trade-off between output and inflation is attractive."

- "Let's say we didn't have forward guidance in August .. the discussion would be "Is the Bank going to raise rates today?" No one is asking that question today, and rightly so, because that would be foolish, that would put us in a position of taking a recovery which is finally taking hold and basically pulling the rug out from under it."

UNEMPLOYMENT

- "From a labour market perspective, whereas historically pre-crisis one would have seen a natural rate of unemployment somewhere in the fives in the UK, the extent of longer term unemployment in the UK has meant that has moved up .. Ultimately as the labour market heals the two numbers should come closer together."

- "The big call we have to make when the unemployment threshold is achieved .. is that we will have to make a judgment on the degree of slack in the economy, the prospects for productivity to continue to pick up and what that means for achieving our inflation target."

HOUSING MARKET

- "In terms of housing valuation there are clearly areas in the country where valuation is very elevated. What we are seeing across the UK is the greatest price momentum is for houses that are towards the upper end of the valuation spectrum."

- "The bank, through the Financial Policy Committee, will be vigilant about potential risks there but we need to put the pickup in housing activity in perspective. Activity levels, while they've picked up, are still running at between two thirds or three quarters of historic averages in terms of whether its transactions or approvals, homebuilding, so there is some room for that to further pickup and that's the initial phase of this recovery."

- "What drives consumption and housing and where you see them moving together, you could potentially misinterpret that as a wealth effect, because house prices are picking up and consumption is picking up in tandem. It's actually the expectations of future earnings that are improving that helps people consume and also helps house prices."