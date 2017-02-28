LONDON Feb 28 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Charlotte Hogg, who will join the central bank's top policy
committees next month, said on Tuesday she would be able to
stand up to BoE Governor Mark Carney if required.
Hogg, who is currently the Bank's chief operating officer,
also said she did not think there was a culture of group-think
at the Bank.
Asked by a committee of lawmakers if she thought she would
be able to stand up publicly to Carney, Hogg said: "I do."
She said she had already had disagreements with Carney in
her current role over staffing and organisational issues.
Hogg replaces Minouche Shafik as deputy governor for markets
and banking. She will serve on the Bank's monetary, financial
and prudential regulation policy committees.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by William
Schomberg)