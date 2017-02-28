LONDON Feb 28 Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg, who will join the central bank's top policy committees next month, said on Tuesday she would be able to stand up to BoE Governor Mark Carney if required.

Hogg, who is currently the Bank's chief operating officer, also said she did not think there was a culture of group-think at the Bank.

Asked by a committee of lawmakers if she thought she would be able to stand up publicly to Carney, Hogg said: "I do."

She said she had already had disagreements with Carney in her current role over staffing and organisational issues.

Hogg replaces Minouche Shafik as deputy governor for markets and banking. She will serve on the Bank's monetary, financial and prudential regulation policy committees. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)