LONDON Aug 7 Britain's housing market is
recovering but key measures of activity are well below previous
peaks, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.
House prices are rising substantially in some parts of the
country aided partly by finance minister George Osborne's "Help
to Buy" scheme as a way of getting people on to the property
ladder at a time when banks are demanding big down-payments.
Critics accuse the government of risking a new housing
bubble and encouraging a return to the risky lending practices
that caused the financial crisis.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said mortgage
applications remained below average and the proportion of high
loan-to-value housing loans was well below levels seen before
the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"The housing market is starting to recover and actually the
overall level of housing activity relative to GDP is a couple of
percentage points lower than where it was prior to the crisis,"
Carney told a news conference.
British house prices rose at their fastest annual pace in
nearly three years last month, and are likely to increase
further in the remainder of 2013, mortgage lender Halifax said
on Tuesday.
The first phase of Osborne's scheme, which offers
interest-free equity loans on new-build properties, kicked off
in April, but the more important second phase, which offers 12
billion pounds of mortgage guarantees does not come into force
until January.