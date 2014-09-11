Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, Sept 11 The Bank of England has granted a wholesale banking licence to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China's largest bank, a spokeswoman for the British central bank said on Thursday.
The news comes ahead of a meeting between British finance minister George Osborne and Chinese Vice-Premier Ma Kai on Friday as part of an annual financial dialogue.
The wholesale banking licence does not permit ICBC to take British retail deposits, the BoE spokeswoman added.
Britain has been keen to attract Chinese banks and offshore trade in the yuan to bolster its position as the world's main centre for foreign exchange trading. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.