LONDON, June 7 The Bank of England opted against
injecting more stimulus to help the struggling British economy
on Thursday, as signs of resilience kept recovery hopes alive
while the euro zone works on a fix to its festering debt crisis.
All but a handful of economists had expected the BoE to
stick with May's decision to conduct no new quantitative easing,
a view reinforced after service sector purchasing managers' data
earlier in the day remained solid, in contrast to a sharp fall
in its manufacturing equivalent last week.
The BoE kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low
0.5 percent, and the total quantitative easing conducted to date
will stay at 325 billion pounds.
Despite a big drop in April, British inflation is still high
at 3 percent, and last month the BoE said it would take nine
months longer than previously thought for it to return to its 2
percent target.
Since then, some BoE policymakers have played down the
prospect of further stimulus, unless an escalation of the euro
crisis worsens Britain's economic prospects. Only one of the
nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee backed more QE in
May, though for others the decision was finely balanced.
The future of the euro zone still remains unclear, with
Greece facing national elections on June 17 that could bring to
power parties opposed to a bailout, while Spain is calling for
euro zone assistance to recapitalise its banks.
In recent days, there have been signs that developments in
Spain could pave the way to a "fiscal union" between euro zone
countries that some observers believe might provide a lasting
solution to the debt crisis.
Britain's own economic fortunes heavily depend on the health
of the euro zone, the destination for around half of British
exports. But slower domestic demand, as well as overseas
weakness, lay behind a slump in the manufacturing PMI survey to
a three-year low last week.
Revised first-quarter GDP data also showed that Britain's
economy was slightly deeper in recession than first thought,
though in recent months the BoE has paid closer attention to
private-sector measures such as the PMI surveys.
However, with a solid services PMI number and a fall in
unemployment, the BoE was unlikely to judge that further QE was
needed yet - even if last month the International Monetary Fund
urged it to consider more steps to help the economy.
(Reporting by David Milliken)