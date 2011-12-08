(Repeats for additional subscribers)
LONDON Dec 8 The Bank of England voted on
Thursday to stick to its four-month programme to pump an extra
75 billion pounds of quantitative easing into Britain's rapidly
slowing economy.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee also kept interest rates
at a record low 0.5 percent -- where they have been since March
2009 -- as it eyes the outcome of a critical European Union
summit aimed at tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
The European Central Bank, which announces the results of
its own policy meeting at 1245 GMT, is widely expected to lower
rates ahead of the EU summit.
Economists polled by Reuters last week were unanimous that
the BoE would keep its target for quantitative easing asset
purchases at 275 billion pounds, which it raised it to in
October, and leave interest rates unchanged.
BoE policymakers have been clear over the past month that
they see little merit in fine-tuning the level of existing gilt
purchases, and that the 75 billion pounds the bank is purchasing
from October to February is close to the maximum the market can
easily supply.
However, most economists expect a further 75 billion pound
extension to the QE programme in February. The BoE and Britain's
independent government forecaster have both slashed their growth
forecasts over the past month, and the OECD think tank believes
Britain's economy has already entered a mild recession.
British inflation remains close to a three-year high at 5
percent, but the BoE forecasts it will tumble next year to below
its 2 percent target because of economic weakness and fading
one-off effects that have pushed up prices over the past year.
(Reporting by David Milliken)