LONDON The Bank of England voted unanimously to keep rates on hold this month for the first time since July, after two policymakers unexpectedly dropped their call for higher rates in the face of tumbling inflation.

A slump in oil prices caused British inflation last month to drop far more than expected to a 14-year low of 0.5 percent, far below the BoE's 2 percent target and a level that brings outright falls in prices into prospect.

At the BoE's Jan. 7-8 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Martin Weale and Ian McCafferty, who had been calling for an end to record-low interest rates since August, said a rate rise now might cause below-target inflation to become entrenched.

British government bond prices jumped and sterling fell to the day's low against the dollar and the euro on the news, which had been forecast by just one of the 24 economists polled by Reuters.

The decision by Weale and McCafferty to back off a rate rise came even as labour market data showed the unemployment rate falling to its lowest in more than six years at 5.8 percent and wages outstripping inflation for a third month.

This helps explain why the BoE thinks that persistent falls in prices are much less likely in Britain than in the euro zone, where the European Central Bank is considering launching its first programme of government bond purchases.

But although Weale and McCafferty said their decision to stop voting for an increase in rates from a record-low 0.5 percent was "finely balanced", they did not want to take any chances.

"They noted the risk that low inflation might persist for longer than the temporary factors implied and concluded that this risk would be increased by an increase in Bank Rate at the current juncture."

Before the minutes were released, financial markets priced a first BoE rate rise to come early next year. Economists said that the latest minutes reinforced their view that the BoE would not raise interest rates in the near term.

"Although it acknowledged that the boost to GDP growth from this might actually boost CPI inflation in the medium term, it also seems to be more concerned than before about the risk that low inflation becomes engrained," said Vicky Redwood of Capital Economics.

BoE Governor Mark Carney has said inflation could turn negative in the coming months but that the central bank saw no need for more stimulus and still planned to raise rates within the foreseeable future.

The minutes showed that the BoE saw a "roughly even" chance of negative inflation at some point in the first half of 2015.

However, the minutes said policymakers expected this to be temporary so long as oil prices did not fall further.

In the medium term they saw potential upward pressures on prices from signs of a pick-up in wages and falling mortgage interest rates.

"It was possible that the risks to CPI inflation in the medium term might have, if anything, shifted to the upside, but all members were also alert to the downside risk of current low inflation becoming entrenched," the minutes said.

