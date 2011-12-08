* BoE keeps QE at 275 bln stg, leaves rates at 0.5 pct
* Market eyes EU crisis summit after ECB cuts rates
* More QE seen in Feb, small risk it may come in Jan
By David Milliken
LONDON, Dec 8 The Bank of England voted on
Thursday to stick with its programme to pump an extra 75 billion
pounds into Britain's rapidly slowing economy, as markets
nervously eye the outcome of a critical European Union summit.
The decision on quantitative easing was unanimously expected
by economists. BoE officials had said over the past month that
they saw little merit in fine-tuning October's decision to raise
the target for QE gilt purchases to 275 billion pounds ($430
billion) from 200 billion pounds.
However, most economists expect the BoE to authorise another
75 billion pounds of gilt purchases by February -- when the
current purchases are complete -- because the central bank
already forecasts that weak growth will push inflation well
below its 2 percent target over the next 18 months.
"There is a risk that the Bank opts to add to the programme
at the next meeting but we believe it is more likely they wait
until February," said Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley.
"Even then we cannot rule out further purchases in the event
that the recession expected in the euro area has a more sizeable
impact on the UK than our current forecasts show," he added.
The OECD said last week that Britain had probably already
entered a mild recession -- a gloomier assessment than the BoE
-- and earlier on Thursday Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco
reported a fall in underlying sales for a fourth
consecutive quarter.
Britain's economic recovery from the financial crisis has
faltered over the past year, with consumer demand hurt by high
inflation and business confidence more recently undermined by
the euro zone crisis. Interest rates have remained at a record
low 0.5 percent since March 2009.
EURO TURMOIL
BoE Governor Mervyn King has identified the euro zone crisis
as the single biggest risk to Britain's already gloomy economic
prospects for 2012, and finance minister George Osborne said
earlier on Thursday that a euro zone break-up would cause
Britain years of economic hardship.
"I'm confident we have the right plans in place," Osborne
told legislators from the upper house of parliament. "However
much contingency planning you do, a disorderly collapse of the
euro would do huge damage to the UK."
In a sign of the deepening crisis, the European Central Bank
cut interest rates on Thursday ahead of the meeting of EU
leaders in Brussels. Euro zone leaders need to convince
financial markets that they are committed to budget discipline
and keeping the shared currency bloc intact.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel
will lay out plans at the EU summit to anchor stricter budget
discipline in the euro area and restore market trust.
In a bid to insulate Britain's banking system from euro zone
turmoil, last week the BoE took part in international central
bank efforts to make dollar funding more available, and on
Tuesday it readied a new scheme to provide sterling liquidity.
However, banks saw no need to tap the BoE for 3-month dollar
funds at the first offering on Wednesday.
The BoE treats liquidity operations and monetary policy as
separate, and there are other reasons why economists doubt the
BoE will add to its QE programme before February.
Policymakers say it could be hard for the market to supply
gilts at a much faster rate than the BoE is purchasing them. And
with inflation still close to a three-year high at 5 percent,
one policymaker has said he wants to see evidence that inflation
is falling as forecast before authorising more QE.
($1 = 0.6380 British pounds)
