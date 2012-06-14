LONDON, June 14 The British government must urge the Bank of England to unlock the flow of credit into the British economy, a leading politician said on Thursday.

"Unless action is taken, the road to recovery will just get steeper. And pressure from politicians to do something about it will grow," Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, said in an opinion piece in the Times newspaper.

He called on the British finance minister, George Osborne, to "give a lead" by addressing with the Bank the threat of a credit freeze.

The euro zone crisis has resulted in difficulties striking a regulatory, fiscal and monetary balance, and also moderating the pressures on banks over their liquidity requirements, he said.

"Stimulating recovery without imperilling price stability in this crisis requires very close co-ordination of monetary, fiscal and regulatory policy," he said.

Regulatory requirements introduced following the onset of the financial crisis have pushed UK banks to hold bigger liquidity buffers to make them more resilient, according to Tyrie.

Bank of England policymaker Paul Tucker said on Tuesday that the euro zone crisis was arresting the economic recovery in Britain. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Peter Cooney)