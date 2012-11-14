LONDON Nov 14 British inflation is likely to be significantly higher over the next 18 months than expected in August, Bank of England forecasts showed on Wednesday, posing a barrier to further policy stimulus.

Following are comments from the Bank of England's news conference with governor Mervyn King:

KING ON INFLATION STATISTICS

"There is no doubt that the methods used by the ONS (Office for National Statistics) to calculate the RPI I think would benefit from ... they are using some rather outdated measures of index numbers which could certainly be improved."

KING ON MONETARY TOOLS

"I don't think it's fair to say the toolbox is empty, because the major tool we're using is being used to an incredibly strong extent. The fact that the bank rate hasn't been changed, it's been close to zero, doesn't mean to say it's ineffective or isn't actually injecting a very high degree of stimulus and the same is true of the scale of asset purchases."

"What is limiting our ability to do more, is not on the monetary side, it's on the real side that the economy has to adjust to a new equilibrium. That is what is going to pose the constraint. "

KING ON NEED FOR GLOBAL DEMAND

"What the UK economy needs is more demand in the rest of the world to buy goods from the United Kingdom. That is the key bit that's missing from our attempt to rebalance and that's why the challenge is so great."

KING ON RPI/CPI WEDGE

"It's always sensible not to mess around with targets too often but I think what I hope will happen is that the new measure, once it's produced, will provide more information about the inflation process, that will enable you and others to form judgements about exactly what is going on in the underlying inflationary picture.

"There are, of course, other changes afoot in terms of possibly altering the measure of at least RPI if not CPI. Anything that would reduce the wedge between those two, which is not entirely easy to understand, has some merit and there's no doubt that the methods used by the ONS to calculate the RPI I think would benefit from ... They are using some rather outdated measures of index numbers which could certainly be improved."

KING ON HIGH DEGREE OF STIMULUS

"The broad thrust of policy is very similar across all the major central banks. What you see is, certainly here at the Bank of England, that we are pursuing and continue to pursue an extraordinarily high degree of monetary stimulus."

KING ON STERLING

"In the last 15 months, since the middle of 2011 when the euro area crisis intensified, the effective exchange rate of sterling has risen by eight percent and against the euro by 12 percent - that is not a welcome development."

KING ON BOE INDEPENDENCE

"The reason why we don't feel terribly concerned about this is that it doesn't in any way effect our ability to set monetary conditions or control the total amount of asset purchases or sales or the timing of them.

"I think it would be wrong to try and create an issue about independence when there's no substance to it. And we've always been very clear that we do defend central bank independence when it matters, but this is a question of a timing of cash flows for the Treasury.

"It's their decision, they indemnify the whole of the APF. I think they are pefectly entitled to take that money provided there's a binding commitment that they'll have to make up the flows further down the road. And it's for them to make that decision and not for us. We are confident that this does not affect our independence."

KING ON FISCAL AND MONETARY POLICY

"When interest rates are close to zero, it is bound to be much more difficult, clearly to distinguish between monetary policy and fiscal policy but that's a statement about the state of the economy not about the independence at the central bank."

BOE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR MARKETS PAUL FISHER ON FLS

"At the moment the banks haven't needed to draw down very much cash from us and now ... They're trying to find ways to lend to both companies and households, so it's still far too early to judge where the money is going. We won't see that for quite some time."

KING ON REBALANCING OF ECONOMY

"That's where we are now, which is we are needing to make the adjustment to rebalance the economy. There is no way that asset purchases can put that off indefinitely."

KING ON G20 DISCUSSIONS

"This is a generic point we have been discussing for 20 years almost in the world economy, and the failure to tackle this problem is part of the reason why capital flows reached levels which were at least partly if not significantly a contributing factor to the crisis and although these surpluses and deficits appeared to diminish in the aftermath of the beginning of the crisis, that was a result of much weaker levels of activity.

"As people try to return towards a more normal position, you're seeing them open up again, particularly obviously in the euro area, and it's creating a climate in which we are beginning to see now some genuine concerns about activity in the world economy.

"The discussions we had in Mexico at the G20 would not lead you to think that we were moving in a terribly good direction as far as the world economy is concerned."

KING ON RETURN TO GILT COUPONS

"It is very clear binding agreement that if it turns out to be necessary, it's not clear that it will, it depends when we sell the assets, and that is very firmly a decision of the MPC but if there needs to be a reverse payment, in order to ensure that the APF is viable, then that reverse payment will take place and it's up to the government to decide if it wants to issue fewer gilts today and have to issue more in the future.

"That's not a matter for us to determine, if we had said, no you can't do this, we will be described as an over powerful central bank so this is a matter for the Treasury and from that point of view, I feel quite content because they've signed a very clearly binding agreement to which they in no sense resisted that when the flows of cash in the form of coupons minus the financing costs of the APF are positive, those payments will go to the Treasury and when they are negative, there will be reverse flow payments and that's very clearly in the agreement that the Chancellor (finance minister George Osborne) and I put together last week. There's no disagreement on that at all."

KING ON FUTURE OF ASSET PURCHASES

"We have made absolutely no decision at all not to have asset purchases as we do them now as our main instrument in future."

KING ON MONETISING QE GILT HOLDINGS

"Parliament can always decide to do what it wants, Parliament is supreme, but the Monetary Policy Committee certainly won't do that and the Chancellor re-affirmed that the MPC is in total control of asset purchases and asset sales."

KING ON WORLD ECONOMY

"Not just the UK but the world economy is having to ... a new real equilibrium, to use the economists' jargon.

"The countries that were borrowing a lot abroad will have to reduce the scale of that borrowing and reduce those deficits, and countries with large trade surpluses will have to one way or another redress the balance of their economy to rely less on export supluses.

"It's proving extremely difficult to bring about that adjustment to a real equilibirum and in that process the world economy is growing more slowly and so any deficit country like ours which is trying to make that adjustment is confronted with a major difficulty of rebalancing at a time when global demand is very weak.

"I suspect that the only economy in the world with a deficit that is capable of ignoring these pressures in a way is the United States and even there clearly there are concerns about the effects of debt positions, but any other economy I think has to make that adjustment to equilibrium and we will too."

KING ON THE LABOUR MARKET

"I don't think one would say that the data released this morning were weak. There are some signs in the claimant count of a small increase, that maybe it's beginning to move, but there were still falls in unemployment, a rise in employment (and) a big increase in total hours worked.

"This is still a pretty strong labour market and of course it is not easy to reconcile that with the picture of underlying growth being still so weak."

KING ON QE'S EFFECTIVENESS

"I don't think anyone believes that QE is in and of itself less effective in the sense that the more you do the less effective it becomes.

"What everyone I think believes on the (Monetary Policy) Committee is that the circumstances in which you carry out the asset purchases do make a difference to its effectiveness."

KING ON GILT PAYMENTS TO TREASURY

"To be honest, I think there is a lot of fuss about nothing with this scheme, I don't think it affects anything very much. It doesn't affect the public finances to any significant extent, it's just a question of the timing of the cash flows."

KING ON FISCAL MULTIPLIERS

"You can explain the difference between our central projection that we believed in back in 2010 and the outturns, in terms of the much greater squeeze on real incomes and hence weaker consumer spending and the impact of the euro area crisis on both exports, and also the effect of uncertainty on bank funding costs and hence investment, so I don't think fiscal multipliers are the answer to the question of why growth has been weak."

KING ON PROJECTIONS

"We feel that the persistence of the weakness of the world environment has been such that we attach much less weight to those very rapid growth outcomes, we don't attach any greater weight to those weaker outcomes. I think that's just a realistic reflection of where the world economy is going.

"In the broad outlook of the projections, they're not enormous changes that we've made today."

KING ON EURO ZONE PROSPECTS

"The world economy is growing slowly. We face a difficult challenge in our biggest export market, the euro area plus the countries around it account for one half of our trade.

"The prospects there look pretty bleak. This is a very difficult environment in which the UK economy is trying to rebalance."

KING ON GILT COUPONS

"There is now a clear arrangement in place under which the coupons will be transferred to the Treasury. That is equivalent indeed to asset purchases of that amount. But we know what that amount is and we can offset it in our decision.

"Knowing that this was going to be the case was one of the factors that fed into the (Monetary Policy) Committee's decision not to extend the asset purchase programme last week."

KING ON INFLATION AND SLOW RECOVERY

"We face the rather unappealing combination of a subdued recovery with inflation remaining above target for a while."

KING ON ASSET PURCHASES

"If that unfavourable world environment persists, and there's little sign of any change to underlying problems in the euro area, it may be unreasonable to expect anything other than a slow and protracted recovery absent a further fall in the real exchange rate.

"In such an environment, there are limits to the ability of domestic policy to stimulate private sector demand as the economy adjusts to a new equilibrium. But the (Monetary Policy) Committee has not lost faith in asset purchases as a policy instrument nor has it concluded that there will be no more purchases."

KING ON GLOBAL IMBALANCES

"The international imbalances which played such a pivotal role in the run up to the crisis still remain.

"The pattern of surplus countries reluctant to expand domestic demand to protect their trade position and deficit countries restraining domestic spending to reduce their debt ratios is only too familiar.

"It is a recipe for weak global growth."

KING ON FOURTH QUARTER OUTPUT

"Just as growth in Q2 was depressed by one-off factors and gave a misleadingly weak picture of the economy, so growth in Q3 has been boosted by one-off factors and gives an overly optimistic impression of the underlying trend.

"Continuing the recent zig-zag pattern, output growth is likely to fall back sharply in Q4 as the boost from the Olympics in the summer is reversed. Indeed, output may shrink a little this quarter."