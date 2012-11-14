LONDON Nov 14 British inflation is likely to be
significantly higher over the next 18 months than expected in
August, Bank of England forecasts showed on Wednesday, posing a
barrier to further policy stimulus.
Following are comments from the Bank of England's news
conference with governor Mervyn King:
KING ON INFLATION STATISTICS
"There is no doubt that the methods used by the ONS (Office
for National Statistics) to calculate the RPI I think would
benefit from ... they are using some rather outdated measures of
index numbers which could certainly be improved."
KING ON MONETARY TOOLS
"I don't think it's fair to say the toolbox is empty,
because the major tool we're using is being used to an
incredibly strong extent. The fact that the bank rate hasn't
been changed, it's been close to zero, doesn't mean to say it's
ineffective or isn't actually injecting a very high degree of
stimulus and the same is true of the scale of asset purchases."
"What is limiting our ability to do more, is not on the
monetary side, it's on the real side that the economy has to
adjust to a new equilibrium. That is what is going to pose the
constraint. "
KING ON NEED FOR GLOBAL DEMAND
"What the UK economy needs is more demand in the rest of the
world to buy goods from the United Kingdom. That is the key bit
that's missing from our attempt to rebalance and that's why the
challenge is so great."
KING ON RPI/CPI WEDGE
"It's always sensible not to mess around with targets too
often but I think what I hope will happen is that the new
measure, once it's produced, will provide more information about
the inflation process, that will enable you and others to form
judgements about exactly what is going on in the underlying
inflationary picture.
"There are, of course, other changes afoot in terms of
possibly altering the measure of at least RPI if not CPI.
Anything that would reduce the wedge between those two, which is
not entirely easy to understand, has some merit and there's no
doubt that the methods used by the ONS to calculate the RPI I
think would benefit from ... They are using some rather outdated
measures of index numbers which could certainly be improved."
KING ON HIGH DEGREE OF STIMULUS
"The broad thrust of policy is very similar across all the
major central banks. What you see is, certainly here at the Bank
of England, that we are pursuing and continue to pursue an
extraordinarily high degree of monetary stimulus."
KING ON STERLING
"In the last 15 months, since the middle of 2011 when the
euro area crisis intensified, the effective exchange rate of
sterling has risen by eight percent and against the euro by 12
percent - that is not a welcome development."
KING ON BOE INDEPENDENCE
"The reason why we don't feel terribly concerned about this
is that it doesn't in any way effect our ability to set monetary
conditions or control the total amount of asset purchases or
sales or the timing of them.
"I think it would be wrong to try and create an issue about
independence when there's no substance to it. And we've always
been very clear that we do defend central bank independence when
it matters, but this is a question of a timing of cash flows for
the Treasury.
"It's their decision, they indemnify the whole of the APF. I
think they are pefectly entitled to take that money provided
there's a binding commitment that they'll have to make up the
flows further down the road. And it's for them to make that
decision and not for us. We are confident that this does not
affect our independence."
KING ON FISCAL AND MONETARY POLICY
"When interest rates are close to zero, it is bound to be
much more difficult, clearly to distinguish between monetary
policy and fiscal policy but that's a statement about the state
of the economy not about the independence at the central bank."
BOE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR MARKETS PAUL FISHER ON FLS
"At the moment the banks haven't needed to draw down very
much cash from us and now ... They're trying to find ways to
lend to both companies and households, so it's still far too
early to judge where the money is going. We won't see that for
quite some time."
KING ON REBALANCING OF ECONOMY
"That's where we are now, which is we are needing to make
the adjustment to rebalance the economy. There is no way that
asset purchases can put that off indefinitely."
KING ON G20 DISCUSSIONS
"This is a generic point we have been discussing for 20
years almost in the world economy, and the failure to tackle
this problem is part of the reason why capital flows reached
levels which were at least partly if not significantly a
contributing factor to the crisis and although these surpluses
and deficits appeared to diminish in the aftermath of the
beginning of the crisis, that was a result of much weaker levels
of activity.
"As people try to return towards a more normal position,
you're seeing them open up again, particularly obviously in the
euro area, and it's creating a climate in which we are beginning
to see now some genuine concerns about activity in the world
economy.
"The discussions we had in Mexico at the G20 would not lead
you to think that we were moving in a terribly good direction as
far as the world economy is concerned."
KING ON RETURN TO GILT COUPONS
"It is very clear binding agreement that if it turns out to
be necessary, it's not clear that it will, it depends when we
sell the assets, and that is very firmly a decision of the MPC
but if there needs to be a reverse payment, in order to ensure
that the APF is viable, then that reverse payment will take
place and it's up to the government to decide if it wants to
issue fewer gilts today and have to issue more in the future.
"That's not a matter for us to determine, if we had said, no
you can't do this, we will be described as an over powerful
central bank so this is a matter for the Treasury and from that
point of view, I feel quite content because they've signed a
very clearly binding agreement to which they in no sense
resisted that when the flows of cash in the form of coupons
minus the financing costs of the APF are positive, those
payments will go to the Treasury and when they are negative,
there will be reverse flow payments and that's very clearly in
the agreement that the Chancellor (finance minister George
Osborne) and I put together last week. There's no disagreement
on that at all."
KING ON FUTURE OF ASSET PURCHASES
"We have made absolutely no decision at all not to have
asset purchases as we do them now as our main instrument in
future."
KING ON MONETISING QE GILT HOLDINGS
"Parliament can always decide to do what it wants,
Parliament is supreme, but the Monetary Policy Committee
certainly won't do that and the Chancellor re-affirmed that the
MPC is in total control of asset purchases and asset sales."
KING ON WORLD ECONOMY
"Not just the UK but the world economy is having to ... a
new real equilibrium, to use the economists' jargon.
"The countries that were borrowing a lot abroad will have to
reduce the scale of that borrowing and reduce those deficits,
and countries with large trade surpluses will have to one way or
another redress the balance of their economy to rely less on
export supluses.
"It's proving extremely difficult to bring about that
adjustment to a real equilibirum and in that process the world
economy is growing more slowly and so any deficit country like
ours which is trying to make that adjustment is confronted with
a major difficulty of rebalancing at a time when global demand
is very weak.
"I suspect that the only economy in the world with a deficit
that is capable of ignoring these pressures in a way is the
United States and even there clearly there are concerns about
the effects of debt positions, but any other economy I think has
to make that adjustment to equilibrium and we will too."
KING ON THE LABOUR MARKET
"I don't think one would say that the data released this
morning were weak. There are some signs in the claimant count of
a small increase, that maybe it's beginning to move, but there
were still falls in unemployment, a rise in employment (and) a
big increase in total hours worked.
"This is still a pretty strong labour market and of course
it is not easy to reconcile that with the picture of underlying
growth being still so weak."
KING ON QE'S EFFECTIVENESS
"I don't think anyone believes that QE is in and of itself
less effective in the sense that the more you do the less
effective it becomes.
"What everyone I think believes on the (Monetary Policy)
Committee is that the circumstances in which you carry out the
asset purchases do make a difference to its effectiveness."
KING ON GILT PAYMENTS TO TREASURY
"To be honest, I think there is a lot of fuss about nothing
with this scheme, I don't think it affects anything very much.
It doesn't affect the public finances to any significant extent,
it's just a question of the timing of the cash flows."
KING ON FISCAL MULTIPLIERS
"You can explain the difference between our central
projection that we believed in back in 2010 and the outturns, in
terms of the much greater squeeze on real incomes and hence
weaker consumer spending and the impact of the euro area crisis
on both exports, and also the effect of uncertainty on bank
funding costs and hence investment, so I don't think fiscal
multipliers are the answer to the question of why growth has
been weak."
KING ON PROJECTIONS
"We feel that the persistence of the weakness of the world
environment has been such that we attach much less weight to
those very rapid growth outcomes, we don't attach any greater
weight to those weaker outcomes. I think that's just a realistic
reflection of where the world economy is going.
"In the broad outlook of the projections, they're not
enormous changes that we've made today."
KING ON EURO ZONE PROSPECTS
"The world economy is growing slowly. We face a difficult
challenge in our biggest export market, the euro area plus the
countries around it account for one half of our trade.
"The prospects there look pretty bleak. This is a very
difficult environment in which the UK economy is trying to
rebalance."
KING ON GILT COUPONS
"There is now a clear arrangement in place under which the
coupons will be transferred to the Treasury. That is equivalent
indeed to asset purchases of that amount. But we know what that
amount is and we can offset it in our decision.
"Knowing that this was going to be the case was one of the
factors that fed into the (Monetary Policy) Committee's decision
not to extend the asset purchase programme last week."
KING ON INFLATION AND SLOW RECOVERY
"We face the rather unappealing combination of a subdued
recovery with inflation remaining above target for a while."
KING ON ASSET PURCHASES
"If that unfavourable world environment persists, and
there's little sign of any change to underlying problems in the
euro area, it may be unreasonable to expect anything other than
a slow and protracted recovery absent a further fall in the real
exchange rate.
"In such an environment, there are limits to the ability of
domestic policy to stimulate private sector demand as the
economy adjusts to a new equilibrium. But the (Monetary Policy)
Committee has not lost faith in asset purchases as a policy
instrument nor has it concluded that there will be no more
purchases."
KING ON GLOBAL IMBALANCES
"The international imbalances which played such a pivotal
role in the run up to the crisis still remain.
"The pattern of surplus countries reluctant to expand
domestic demand to protect their trade position and deficit
countries restraining domestic spending to reduce their debt
ratios is only too familiar.
"It is a recipe for weak global growth."
KING ON FOURTH QUARTER OUTPUT
"Just as growth in Q2 was depressed by one-off factors and
gave a misleadingly weak picture of the economy, so growth in Q3
has been boosted by one-off factors and gives an overly
optimistic impression of the underlying trend.
"Continuing the recent zig-zag pattern, output growth is
likely to fall back sharply in Q4 as the boost from the Olympics
in the summer is reversed. Indeed, output may shrink a little
this quarter."