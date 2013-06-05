* Bank of England announces June policy decision at 1100 GMT

* No change seen to asset purchases or interest rates

* MPC meeting will be BoE Governor King's last

By David Milliken

LONDON, June 6 Bank of England Governor Mervyn King is unlikely to convince the central bank to restart its bond-buying programme when he attends his final Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday.

King, who is retiring from the bank after a 20-year career at the BoE, has argued since February, along with two other policymakers, for an extra 25 billion pounds ($38 billion) of bond purchases to boost Britain's sluggish economic recovery.

But they look set to remain in the minority on the nine-member MPC, most of whom are likely to feel that signs of a recovery in the British economy mean there is no need for extra stimulus now.

King's retirement at the end of the month will mark the end of an era. He has voted at every MPC meeting since the BoE became independent in 1997 and was a driving force behind the asset purchase policy also known as quantitative easing.

Mark Carney, who stepped down as Bank of Canada governor last week, takes over on July 1. Many economists expect he will try to get the Bank of England to commit to keeping interest rates low, a new tool for the BoE which its policymakers have opposed to date.

But with signs that economic growth has strengthened since last month's policy meeting, economists are almost certain that the MPC will vote against adding to the 375 billion pounds of government bonds bought between March 2009 and October 2012.

"There's obviously not going to be any change. The activity data has been at least firm enough that those who are not inclined to do any more won't change their mind," said David Tinsley, UK economist at BNP Paribas.

Only one of 67 economists polled by Reuters last week forecast a policy change by this month by the BoE which as well as buying bonds has kept interest rates at 0.5 percent since 2009.

The European Central Bank, which also meets on Thursday, is not expected to change policy either. In the United States, the Federal Reserve is considering whether to start slowing its asset purchases this year as the U.S. economy picks up speed.

Analysts rate the chances of Carney restarting the BoE's bond purchases this year at just under 50 percent.

Tinsley, who expects the BoE to support more asset purchases in August, says that the MPC is likely to seek a flexible way to support growth - such as buying bonds - as well as the longer-term commitments to low interest rates that Carney favours.

Even if the economy strengthens, the BoE may want to counteract the effect of rising bond yields and less inflation pressure should give it scope to do so, Tinsley said.

Britain's economy grew a faster-than-expected 0.3 percent in the first three months of 2013, and purchasing managers' data this week support the BoE's forecast that it will expand by 0.5 percent in the second quarter of the year.

Although some data such as official retail sales numbers have been disappointing, the central bank will also have been cheered by a slowing in consumer price inflation to 2.4 percent, the closest it has been to its 2 percent target since September.