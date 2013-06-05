* Bank of England announces June policy decision at 1100 GMT
* No change seen to asset purchases or interest rates
* MPC meeting will be BoE Governor King's last
By David Milliken
LONDON, June 6 Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King is unlikely to convince the central bank to restart its
bond-buying programme when he attends his final Monetary Policy
Committee meeting on Thursday.
King, who is retiring from the bank after a 20-year career
at the BoE, has argued since February, along with two other
policymakers, for an extra 25 billion pounds ($38 billion) of
bond purchases to boost Britain's sluggish economic recovery.
But they look set to remain in the minority on the
nine-member MPC, most of whom are likely to feel that signs of a
recovery in the British economy mean there is no need for extra
stimulus now.
King's retirement at the end of the month will mark the end
of an era. He has voted at every MPC meeting since the BoE
became independent in 1997 and was a driving force behind the
asset purchase policy also known as quantitative easing.
Mark Carney, who stepped down as Bank of Canada governor
last week, takes over on July 1. Many economists expect he will
try to get the Bank of England to commit to keeping interest
rates low, a new tool for the BoE which its policymakers have
opposed to date.
But with signs that economic growth has strengthened since
last month's policy meeting, economists are almost certain that
the MPC will vote against adding to the 375 billion pounds of
government bonds bought between March 2009 and October 2012.
"There's obviously not going to be any change. The activity
data has been at least firm enough that those who are not
inclined to do any more won't change their mind," said David
Tinsley, UK economist at BNP Paribas.
Only one of 67 economists polled by Reuters last week
forecast a policy change by this month by the BoE which as well
as buying bonds has kept interest rates at 0.5 percent since
2009.
The European Central Bank, which also meets on Thursday, is
not expected to change policy either. In the United States, the
Federal Reserve is considering whether to start slowing its
asset purchases this year as the U.S. economy picks up speed.
Analysts rate the chances of Carney restarting the BoE's
bond purchases this year at just under 50 percent.
Tinsley, who expects the BoE to support more asset purchases
in August, says that the MPC is likely to seek a flexible way to
support growth - such as buying bonds - as well as the
longer-term commitments to low interest rates that Carney
favours.
Even if the economy strengthens, the BoE may want to
counteract the effect of rising bond yields and less inflation
pressure should give it scope to do so, Tinsley said.
Britain's economy grew a faster-than-expected 0.3 percent in
the first three months of 2013, and purchasing managers' data
this week support the BoE's forecast that it will expand by 0.5
percent in the second quarter of the year.
Although some data such as official retail sales numbers
have been disappointing, the central bank will also have been
cheered by a slowing in consumer price inflation to 2.4 percent,
the closest it has been to its 2 percent target since September.