* BoE: case for not raising rates once jobless rate at 7 pct
* Policymakers unworried by pickup in inflation expectations
* MPC votes unanimously to keep rates, QE programme on hold
By William Schomberg and Christina Fincher
LONDON, Nov 20 Bank of England policymakers will
be in no hurry to raise interest rates even as the economy
gathers steam, minutes of their latest policy meeting showed on
Wednesday.
Sterling briefly fell against the dollar and British
government bond prices pared losses as the BoE underscored its
message that an eventual fall in unemployment to 7 percent would
not lead to an automatic tightening of monetary policy.
The minutes also showed policymakers were unfazed by a
recent increase in inflation expectations - which officials have
previously linked to hikes in power tariffs.
But the Bank did see various risks to what it called
Britain's current "sustained recovery", the rationale for
keeping easy policy.
Governor Mark Carney linked the BoE's interest rates to a
recovery in the labour market in August. Since then unemployment
has fallen faster than the BoE expected, touching 7.6 percent in
the three months to September.
Last week, when the Bank announced upbeat growth estimates
and said unemployment could hit 7 percent as soon as late 2014,
Carney stressed that level should not be seen as a trigger for a
rate hike.
The minutes of the Nov 6-7 meeting of the Bank's Monetary
Policy Committee suggested the other eight MPC members agreed.
"With the proviso that medium-term inflation expectations
remain sufficiently well-anchored, the projections for growth
and inflation under constant bank rate underlined that there
could be a case for not raising bank rate immediately when the 7
percent unemployment threshold was reached," the minutes said.
George Buckley, an economist with Deutsche Bank, said the
wording was a little more explicit than previous comments from
BoE officials that a fall in unemployment to 7 percent would not
mean an automatic rate hike.
Jonathan Loynes at Capital Economics said the main message
of the minutes was to play down the importance of the
unemployment rate threshold.
"Provided inflation pressures stay subdued, as we expect,
interest rates are going nowhere for a long time yet even if the
economy continues to grow strongly," he said.
The BoE's attempts to stress it remains far from tightening
monetary conditions are an echo of the message from the U.S.
Federal Reserve. Its outgoing chairman, Ben Bernanke, said on
Tuesday that U.S. interest rates could remain near zero until
"well after" unemployment falls under the Fed's unemployment
threshold.
As expected, the BoE minutes showed the nine members of the
Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to leave interest
rates at 0.5 percent - where they have been since March 2009 -
and not to add to the 375 billion pounds ($604 billion) of bond
purchases conducted between then and October 2012.
The MPC members saw no signs that any of the 'knockout'
clauses - which could void the forward guidance policy - had
been breached. The knockouts look at inflation expectations and
other risks to the economy.
In its quarterly Inflation Report last week, the BoE
emphasised that higher interest rates would hinge on various
factors such as labour market productivity. The minutes showed
MPC members still had "a range of views" about the outlook for
productivity but generally thought it would pick up.