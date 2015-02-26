LONDON Feb 26 The Bank of England announced
tougher rules for its staff who speak regularly with bond and
currency traders, after a review last year showed a senior
member of staff had turned a blind eye to market malpractice.
The BoE said on Thursday it would set out the terms of the
Bank's engagement with market participants, provide better
training for staff, improve note-taking and form a new committee
to oversee the way it gathers intelligence from the market.
The Bank sacked its chief foreign exchange dealer in
November due to serious misconduct, although it said his
dismissal was unrelated to his failure to tell his boss about
signs that banks were rigging the $5 trillion-a-day currency
market centred in London.
Six major banks were fined more than $4 billion by
regulators around the world for trying to manipulate daily
foreign exchange rates used as benchmarks by their clients.
The BoE said on Thursday that staff involved in what it
calls "market intelligence" work now had better training about
when they should report concerns about malpractice.
"Staff now actively follow the process for escalation of
concerns about potential evidence of misconduct received during
market intelligence conversations," it said in its review of
market intelligence.
Since March 2014, 42 potential concerns had been forwarded
to the appropriate authority, it added.
The BoE has broad duties for setting monetary policy and
financial supervision. While it is not directly responsible for
spotting misconduct in markets, it takes a greater interest in
financial market trends than some other central banks.
Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said market information was
vital for the BoE to assess the stresses caused by shock events
such as the halving of global oil prices since last June and the
removal of the ceiling on the Swiss franc.
"But the expanded responsibilities of the Bank have also
revealed that elements of our approach need to be strengthened,"
Shafik said in a speech. She said a recent independent report
showed "concern that the Bank's systems and controls have not
always kept pace with the changing role of the Bank".
The BoE said it had addressed all the report's concerns.
Lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, who chairs a parliamentary Treasury
committee, cautiously welcomed the BoE's tighter controls. "But
it will have to make sure that these don't choke off
high-quality market intelligence," he said.
The BoE said it needed to make clear when it spoke with
contacts whether it was acting in a market intelligence or a
supervisory role, though it said contacts should also be aware
that information could be shared with regulators.
"It is important that distinct supervisory and market
intelligence relationships are preserved, and that the
difference between market intelligence and regulatory or
supervisory conversations are clear," the BoE review said.
