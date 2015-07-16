(Repeats from Wednesday without changes)
By William Schomberg
LONDON, July 15 The Bank of England's
policymakers look likely to end their united front and split on
whether to raise interest rates next month, even with the latest
data showing inflation at zero and a rise in unemployment.
Comments from top policymakers this week and stronger wage
growth have led some economists to see chances rising that there
will be higher rates later this year.
The BoE has held interest rates at a record low of 0.5
percent for more than six years as the economy struggled to
recover from the effects of the financial crisis.
But the Bank's governor, Mark Carney, said on Tuesday that
the time for a rate hike was "moving closer" and another
rate-setter, David Miles, was more explicit, saying it might
raise borrowing costs before the U.S. Federal Reserve.
On Wednesday, labour market data showed that the
unemployment rate unexpectedly edged up in the three months to
May, the first increase in more than two years.
But economists put more weight on figures within the same
data release that showed workers' earnings, which are central to
the BoE's thinking about when to raise interest rates, rising at
their fastest pace in more than five years.
Sterling edged down on the rise in unemployment but remained
close to a seven-year high against a range of currencies,
reflecting the growing sense that Britain's rate hike could
happen sooner than recently thought.
"The market's going to be on red alert for any more hawkish
rhetoric from the (BoE) and will be cautious about risks of
hawkish dissent in August and further out," said RBS rates
strategist Simon Peck.
Allan Monks, an economist with JP Morgan, said three of the
BoE's nine rate-setters might vote to raise rates in August,
ending the Monetary Policy Committee's no-change consensus that
has held since the start of the year.
Miles, once considered the BoE policymaker most keen to
provide more stimulus to the economy, said on Tuesday it would
be wrong to put off raising rates for too long, suggesting he
might vote for a hike in August, his final month at the Bank.
Two other MPC members, Martin Weale and Ian McCafferty,
voted to raise rates between August and December last year and
are likely to start doing so again soon.
The range of views on the MPC appeared very wide after the
Bank's chief economist, Andy Haldane, said two weeks ago that
he had no bias on whether rates should go up or be cut.
But Monks at JP Morgan and Philip Shaw, an economist with
Investec, both said the chance of a rate hike in the fourth
quarter of this year was rising, even if the first quarter of
next year still looked like the most likely timing.
"August will take us some way towards the first rate hike
but that doesn't necessarily mean it will happen this year,"
Shaw said, adding Carney's view remained unclear.
Philip Rush, an economist with Nomura, said private sector
pay growth -- which was close to an annual 4 percent in the last
data -- was now approaching levels that coincided with the start
of previous BoE rate-hiking cycles.
Investors will not have to wait the usual two weeks to find
out how the MPC's members vote next month.
The BoE will detail the breakdown and give a summary of the
debate alongside the monetary policy decision on Aug. 6. The
Bank's quarterly inflation report will be published at the same
time, part of an overhaul of the BoE's communications strategy
which was announced last year.
