LONDON Aug 16 Waiting too long to raise
interest rates could damage Britain's economic recovery and will
need to be done "well before" inflation reaches the Bank of
England's 2 percent target, Bank of England policymaker Kristin
Forbes said on Sunday.
Writing in the Telegraph, Forbes said increasing rates too
soon might make companies less willing to invest and consumers
less willing to spend, but the time lag before a change in
monetary policy is felt meant there was a risk of leaving it too
late.
"Maintaining interest rates at the current low levels during
an expansion risks creating distortions," she wrote.
"Interest rates will need to be increased well before
inflation hits our 2 percent target. Waiting too long would risk
undermining the recovery, especially if interest rates then need
to be increased faster than the gradual path which we expect."
Forbes, a U.S. academic and member of the BoE's rate-setting
Monetary Policy Committee, said China's yuan devaluation and
falling energy and commodity prices meant there was a "bit more
time" before inflationary pressures build in Britain, but she
would be looking closely for signs of stronger domestic price
pressures.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Larry King)