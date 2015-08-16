(Adds detail)
LONDON Aug 16 Waiting too long to raise
interest rates could damage Britain's economic recovery and will
need to be done "well before" inflation reaches the Bank of
England's 2 percent target, Bank of England policymaker Kristin
Forbes said on Sunday.
Writing in the Telegraph, Forbes said increasing rates too
soon might make companies less willing to invest and consumers
less willing to spend, but the time lag before a change in
monetary policy is felt meant there was a risk of leaving it too
late.
"Maintaining interest rates at the current low levels during
an expansion risks creating distortions," she wrote in an
article for Monday's paper, published online on Sunday.
"Interest rates will need to be increased well before
inflation hits our 2 percent target. Waiting too long would risk
undermining the recovery, especially if interest rates then need
to be increased faster than the gradual path which we expect."
Forbes, a U.S. academic and member of the BoE's rate-setting
MPC, said that with inflation around zero, there was no need to
act before the Bank was confident it was heading back towards 2
percent within two years as forecast.
She also said China's yuan devaluation and falling energy
and commodity prices meant there was a "bit more time" before
inflationary pressures build in Britain, but she would be
looking closely for signs of stronger domestic price pressures.
The BoE slashed interest rates to 0.5 percent during the
financial crisis in 2009 and has kept them there since.
Investors were taken by surprise earlier this month when the
Bank said just one of its nine policymakers - Ian McCafferty
-had voted for a rate hike at their August meeting. Most
economists in a Reuters poll had expected two or even three
members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote for a
rate hike.
At its quarterly inflation report update on the same day,
the Bank stressed that a recent strengthening of the pound and a
renewed fall in oil prices would push down inflation until at
least the middle of next year and said the impact of the rise in
sterling could persist even longer.
* Here is a link to the full article: here
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Larry King)