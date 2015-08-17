(Corrects date of UK inflation data to Tuesday from Wednesday)
LONDON Aug 17 Bank of England official Kristin
Forbes has become the latest rate-setter to highlight the bank's
central dilemma: how to square a strong domestic economy, which
points to higher interest rates, with global disinflationary
forces.
Forbes sent the pound higher against the euro after she
warned Britain's economic recovery could be damaged if the BoE
waits too long before raising interest rates.
She pointed to the strong momentum in the economy and
improving wage data.
But she also noted that sterling's strength, falling energy
prices and the devaluation of China's yuan currency, might
dampen international inflation.
While emphasising that some of these factors might obscure
rising underlying cost pressures in Britain, her comments were a
reminder that the outlook for British monetary policy hinges to
a large extent on global pressures.
Writing in an opinion piece in the Telegraph newspaper,
Forbes, a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC), reiterated BoE Governor Mark Carney's view that the exact
timing of a rate hike cannot be predicted in advance.
"If you go through her comments, they were a little bit more
balanced and nuanced than the 'rates to rise soon' headlines
might have led you to believe," said Ross Walker, economist at
RBS.
"I think her comments were less hawkish than the market
reaction perhaps suggests."
Most economists think the BoE will wait for the U.S. Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates from record low levels before
following suit, with the U.S. central bank looking on track to
hike in September.
Britain releases headline inflation data for July on
Tuesday, which economists expect will stay flat at zero.
Walker from RBS said lower petrol and utility bill prices
would probably continue to weigh on inflation, while falling oil
and metal prices would keep on depressing input prices for
producers.
"In other words, we could go into the February MPC meeting
with the December CPI print only a little over zero. Now, you
could say that they'll look through that, but you could say they
could look through the present weakness now to a greater extent,
if they wanted to."
In its latest economic outlook, the BoE stressed that a
recent strengthening in the pound and a renewed fall in oil
prices would push down inflation until at least the middle of
next year and said the impact of the rise in sterling could
persist even longer.
Sterling hit a 7-1/2 year high earlier this month and is up
almost 7 percent this year on a trade-weighted basis.
Forbes said she would keep an eye on the pass-through from
sterling and on core inflation, which strips out volatile energy
prices, when assessing the next rate move.
