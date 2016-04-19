LONDON, April 19 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney was speaking to members of Britain's parliament on
Tuesday about the country's membership of the European Union and
the outlook for its economy.
Here are some of his comments:
BANK HAS NO APPETITE FOR NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES
What the Bank has made clear is that we think we have
conventional monetary policy room, in other words the bank rate
is at 50 basis points, we think it can be moved closer to zero.
We have not indicated that we have an appetite for negative
interest rates.
NOT A BELIEVER IN HELICOPTER MONEY
In terms of the last element of your question on helicopter
money, I'm not a believer in the concept.
IMPACT OF BREXIT ON CITY OF LONDON
[Asked whether London would become a less significant,
important and dominating financial centre were Britain to leave
the European Union:] It would depend on the relationship that
was negotiated. It makes it less likely that London would retain
its position as it currently is. It would very much, as in many
of these, depend on the negotiations.
POTENTIAL FACTORS FOR HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES
There are scenarios where we could have lower GDP and higher
inflation. And that would potentially have implications for the
path of bank rate, in other words higher bank rate.
The second factor is bank funding costs which ultimately are
passed on to borrowers and mortgagers.
So you have two potential factors that work in the direction
of potentially higher mortgage rates but I don't need to make
that judgement at this stage so I won't.
BREXIT VOTE COULD MAKE FUNDING UK DEFICIT MORE EXPENSIVE
These are balances of probability, but the likelihood is
that it will become more expensive to fund that deficit ... and
it may mean that for a period the UK economy cannot run as large
a current account deficit which means that ... there would be
less activity in the economy, less growth.
(Asked about a rise in interest rates at a time when the
economy is slowing down anyway:) It would be unhelpful, it would
be pro-cyclical, it would reinforce the slowdown.
CONSIDERABLE ISSUES IN CHINA
I think in the medium term, the issues in China are
considerable and it very much depends on how they are handled by
the Chinese authorities.
GREATER IMPACT ON LABOUR MARKET FROM OLDER WORKERS THAN FROM
MIGRANTS
The biggest thing in the labour market ... since the crisis
has been a huge positive labour supply shock because older
workers, particularly women, have stayed in the workforce
longer. That has absolutely swamped the impact of net migration.
As we move forward that effect has been exhausted and
net migration becomes more important.
In terms of the overall impact on wages of an increase in
net migration, the MPC's view as a whole the effects from
the perspective of the Bank in monetary policy are not material.
UK BANKS COULD DEAL WITH QUITE LARGE SHOCKS
We have stress-tested those institutions over the course of
the last few years against not this shock per se but with
elements of a related shock and so I can sit as well as one can
and say we think that the capital position of these institutions
is resilient to quite large shocks, whether they are domestic or
external.
UK'S CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT REMARKABLY HIGH
All economies have vulnerabilities. One of the
vulnerabilities in the UK .. is the current account deficit. It
is at a historic high.
I think it's safe to say it's running at a rate probably
around 5 percent if you strip various things out and have a
smooth level, and that is remarkably high for a large advanced
economy. That's the challenge.
The current account deficit is not associated with the sharp
build-up of private debt.
FDI IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE HAS STOPPED DUE TO UNCERTAINTY
There has been a notable amount (of FDI) that has been into
commercial real estate and I think we recognise ... that that
has stopped effectively in the last quarter, arguably not
unrelated, I would say with a great deal of confidence, related
to the uncertainty (about the EU referendum).
BREXIT VOTE WOULD REINFORCE VULNERABILITIES
There are financial stability risks that are raised by this
though, there is the possibility that this will reinforce
existing vulnerabilities in the economy.
UK TREASURY ANALYSIS VALUABLE FOR SENSE OF DIRECTION
The analysis that was published yesterday and similar
analyses published by different groups look at the implications
of a specific policy change: in this a case a big, structural
policy choice that could be made and is valuable only for the
sense of the direction of the impact and giving a sense of the
order of magnitude of the impact.
UK TREASURY'S ANALYTIC FRAMEWORK IS SOUND
The analytic framework that was used ... to get the overall
macro economic impact is, to my eye, a sound analytic process.
The underlying economics of that analysis are not just
consistent, they're consistent with our assessment in general of
the impact of openness on the UK economy.
BANK WILL NOT PROVIDE FULL COMMENTARY ON TREASURY REPORT
We do not have an intention and I don't think it would be
consistent with our remit to provide a comprehensive commentary
on this report or another report.
MPC TO PURSUE INFLATION REMIT WHATEVER EU REFERENDUM OUTCOME
Whatever the outcome of the Referendum, the MPC would use
its tools to achieve its inflation remit, and, more broadly, the
Bank's policy committees will work in concert, as One Bank, to
promote monetary and financial stability.
SOME RISKS RELATED TO REFERENDUM MAY BE STARTING TO MANIFEST
In particular, the Committee noted that pressures associated
with the Referendum have the potential to reinforce existing
vulnerabilities in relation to financial stability, including
risks emanating from the very high current account deficit,
property markets, market liquidity, and possible negative
spillovers to the rest of the EU.
Some elements of these risks may be beginning to manifest.
BANK'S OVERALL POSITION ON REFERENDUM
The Bank of England has not made, and will not make, any
overall assessment of the economics of UK's membership of the
European Union. At the same time, the Bank must assess the
implications of the UK's EU membership for our ability to
achieve our core objectives of maintaining monetary and
financial stability.
Assessing and reporting major risks does not mean becoming
involved in politics; rather it would be political to suppress
important judgments which relate directly to the Bank's remits
and which influence our policy actions
BANK'S BREXIT CONTINGENCY PLANS
These policy actions include developing, and if necessary
implementing, contingency plans. As with the Scottish
Referendum, we will communicate as much as is prudent about
those plans in advance of any risk materialising and as
comprehensively as possible once risks have dissipated.
EFFECT OF A BREXIT VOTE ON DEMAND
A vote to leave the EU might result in an extended period of
uncertainty about the economic outlook, including about the
prospects for export growth. This uncertainty would be likely to
push down on demand in the short run.
BUY-TO-LET
The FPC is mindful that there is a long history of rapid
credit growth becoming associated with deteriorating
underwriting standards and rising systemic threats. Growth in
mortgage lending is now being driven solely by the buy-to-let
sector. Buy to let mortgages increased by 11.5 percent last year
and now account for 17 percent of the stock of total secured
lending, twice the proportion of a decade ago.
