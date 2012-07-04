* Bank of England to resume gilt purchases on Thursday
* Expected to inject further 50 billion pounds
* Gloomy economic outlook cements additional QE views
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, July 5 The Bank of England is expected
to fire up its printing presses for a third round of economic
stimulus later on Thursday just two months after shutting them
down.
Policymakers have essentially been forced to act by an
increasingly gloomy economic climate. They have already pumped
325 billion pounds into the economy, which nonetheless fell back
into recession at the turn of the year.
A raft of gloomy data nearly led the policymakers to push
the button again last month, after the Bank had stopped its
quantitative easing bond-buying in May.
The Monetary Policy Committee was narrowly split on June's
decision, with Governor Mervyn King in the minority voting for
more QE, as the darkening British and euro zone outlooks plays
increasingly on policymakers' minds.
A Reuters poll taken last week found all but two of the 55
economists questioned said the Bank would announce new bond
buying market this week, with most expecting an additional 50
billion pounds injection.
June was one of Britain's worst months in over three years,
purchasing managers' surveys showed this week, cementing views
that the Bank would be forced to act.
"It confirms the subdued nature of economic activity in the
UK and the need for more monetary stimulus," said David Page at
Lloyds Banking Group, who sees the BoE's asset purchases
eventually reaching a total 500 billion pounds -- or about one
third of Britain's GDP.
King, in his final year as governor, has warned that a
"black cloud of uncertainty" was keeping businesses and
consumers from spending, while driving up banks' funding costs
The 17-nation euro zone, Britain's main trading partner, has
struggled to quash a debt crisis that began in Greece over two
years ago sending its economy sliding while threatening to bring
the whole union crashing down.
But a European Union summit last week agreed greater support
for euro zone banks and the election in Athens of a government
broadly supportive of austerity measures means the euro zone has
for now avoided the worst-case scenario of a Greek exit.
Inflation, above the central bank's two percent target since
December 2009, fell in May to 2.8 percent and the unexpected
easing to a 2-1/2 year low will have reduced one of the main
hurdles to further stimulus.
"A rapid return of inflation to target makes the MPC's job
of selling further QE that much easier," said Simon Hayes at
Barclays, who sees it on target in the second half.
The Bank slashed interest rates to a record low of 0.5
percent over three years ago and according to the latest Reuters
poll it will be 2014 at least before they move.
