(Adds quote on no "trade war" on UK banks)
LONDON Aug 8 Following are highlights of Bank
of England Governor Mervyn King's news conference after the bank
cut its forecasts for growth in a quarterly Inflation Report
published on Wednesday.
For main story click on
To read BoE Governor Mervyn King's opening remarks in full,
click on:
here
ON NEED FOR BOE ACTION
"I don't accept the premise of the question that asset
purchases are having a diminishing effect, I don't believe that,
I think they are perfectly capable of doing it, they create
money in the economy and that can have an effect.
"To some extent it's really neither here nor there, another
quarter point of bank rate is not going to make the difference
being having a recovery and not having a recovery."
"Toward the end of the forecast horizon the balance of risks
to inflation of around the 2 percent target is broadly balanced.
So that in itself does not suggest an urgent need for further
action."
"We've been very clearly focused on the need to ensure that
we don't end up in a position that did occur in the 1930s,
certainly in the United States, where broad money fell away
sharply. The position you can see today in Greece, we are
putting enough money into economy. That is the direct aim of the
asset purchase scheme."
ON CUTTING RATES FURTHER
"It (cutting interest rates) would damage some financial
institutions and would therefore be counter-productive, which is
precisely why we haven't done it.
"In the minutes of the last meeting we did discuss it but we
concluded at least for the time being it would be more
counter-productive than beneficial which is why I don't think it
is something that we would contemplate doing immediately."
ON BROAD OUTLOOK
"Our efforts to bring back a rebalancing of the UK economy
will require patience. The overall outlook for growth is weaker.
"We are navigating rough waters, and storm clouds continue
to roll in from the Euro area.
"Output has contracted in each of the past three quarters,
but the underlying data is probably not as weak as the headline
data suggests."
Asked if people expect economy never going to recover?
"No, I don't think they should accept that at all. We will
get back but it's quite impossible to know over what the time
period. There's no historical precedent for an event of this
kind leading permanently to the end of economic growth and I
don't think it will here either.
"We will get back to the same growth rates that we
experiences before the crisis but it will take some time because
again historical evidence suggests that when you get a major
financial crisis, it does take a number of years to recover."
ON GROWTH PROBLEMS
"Even looking through those irratic factors, the underlying
picture is that output has been at best broadly flat over the
past two years, and has continually disappointed expectations of
recovery.
"We cannot be sure how persistent that weakness [output and
productivity growth] will be, and that's one reason why the
committee has lowered its forecast for growth.
"A major concern for the committee in recent months has been
the rise in bank funding costs, related to the euro area crisis,
which has fed through into higher rates for domestic borrowers."
"The big picture is output has been flat for two years. I
think we understand why, problems with the euro area, a squeeze
on real take home pay that latest consumption spending being
much weaker than we expected."
ON LIBOR, STANDARD CHARTERED
"Since there is an enormous stock of contracts, getting on
for half a trillion dollars in assets which are derivative
linked to Libor, then the question is how can you ensure that
the libor system keeps going in order to support that stock of
existing contracts.
"There is a real problem that people need to face up to that
hasn't been faced up to, and that is that before the crisis it
was reasonable to suppose that there did exist something called
an interbank unsecured rate... and that's because the credit
risk associated with banks failing was close to zero, banks were
very similar to each other.
"Since the crisis what's become very apparent is that there
is no such thing as THE interbank borrowing rate, that the
dominant feature in setting interbank borrowing rate now is the
credit risk associated with the potential failure of a bank, and
that varies from bank to bank. So the idea of having a panel to
sort out what is THE interbank lending rate no longer makes any
sense.
"There aren't any transactions in many of the maturities on
the scale which the libor quotes purports to exist. For many of
these maturities and currencies, you may get only a few
transactions a week, let alone dozens and dozens a day which you
might need to construct something based on actual transactions.
Does it make sense to base hundreds of billions of dollars and
pounds of transactions on linking to something that doesn't
actually exist?"
"The real people who should be thinking hard about it are
not the regulators, it's the pepople who actually take out the
contracts. It's the people, whether it's pension funds,
investors and others, who actually borrow and lend that rates
index to something like this. They're the people who ought to
think through and make the final decision as to what rate they
want to index to.
"It's very important for people to distinguish between these
different episodes. In the Libor one, all the regulators
involved, whether it be in the United States or the United
Kingdom, produced coordinated publication of reports, which came
out after the investigation was completed and they have made
their judgement.
"That's very different from what's happened in the Standard
Chartered case where one regulator but not the others has gone
public while the investigation is still going on.
"I'm not going to prejudge what that will show, and clearly
it has been wrongdoing, but action should certainly be taken.
But one shouldn't compare the two sets of circumstances, they
are very different."
UK BANKS AND U.S. REGULATORS
"Overall, I don't judge my colleagues or others in the
United States as having any such intention, no.
"I think you have to regard this as they take each case on
its merits. There have been cases in the United Kingdom where
the banks have been asked to repay people for mis-selling. No
one has said then it's been a sort of complete war against the
banks. If there have been cases where they have behaved badly
and against the regulatory framework, the regulators have taken
action. I think it's perfectly reasonable. I think all the UK
authorities would ask is that the various regulatory bodies that
are investigating the particular case try to work together and
refrain from making too many public statements until the
investigation is completed. That seems to me the appropriate
time to make clear what the judgement is and what the punishment
is."
ON WEAKER EURO, EURO ZONE
"I'm not going to pretend that I can predict how events in
the Euro area will affect demand for our exports or indeed
sentiment in the real economy... anyone who pretends to know
what's going to happen in the Euro area over the next two or
three years simply is not being realistic.
"The recession in the Euro area is damaging demand for our
exports. A black cloud of uncertainty is hanging over investment
and the weakening Euro is a further obstacle we need to make in
our next trade position."
ON NEW LENDING SCHEME
"The new funding for lending scheme ... provides incentives
to