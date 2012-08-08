* BoE slashes growth forecasts, sees lower inflation 2012
By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, Aug 8 The Bank of England slashed its
outlook for British economic growth to zero for this year, as
euro zone "storm clouds" cast a long shadow and scars from the
world's financial crisis appear deeper than previously thought.
Governor Mervyn King said there was no urgent need to print
more money, and even less of a case to cut interest rates, but
in a marked contrast to the past, he warned that the economy
would grow at sub-par speed for at least the next three years.
King's bleak message will do nothing for Britain's
increasingly strained coalition governing parties, which need an
economic recovery well ahead of 2015 elections to justify an
austerity plan to erase a record budget deficit which is
attracting growing criticism.
"We are navigating rough waters, and storm clouds continue
to roll in from the euro area," King told a Wednesday news
conference to present the central bank's latest forecasts.
"Unlike the Olympians who have thrilled us over the past
fortnight, our economy has not yet reached full fitness. But it
is slowly healing," he said.
Sterling strengthened and British government bonds
underperformed German debt as markets had expected King to
appear more open to further government bond purchases or to a
cut to interest rates below their record low of 0.5 percent.
The BoE resumed its asset buying last month, launching a
four-month, 50-billion-pound ($78 billion) programme with newly
created money to keep a lid on borrowing costs and pump more
cash into the economy.
Since then, figures have shown Britain's recession has
deepened, with little sign of a hoped-for bounce in activity in
July or a boost from the Olympic Games the country is hosting.
"If the Bank's view on the economy comes to pass, the
Chancellor (finance minister) faces a very rough road with the
public finances as he tries to cut the deficit," said Graeme
Leach, chief economist at the Institute of Directors business
lobby.
Many economists are still betting in another dose of
quantitative easing asset purchases later this year.
"The Inflation Report clearly leaves the door wide open for
the Bank of England to act again, we suspect that the MPC will
wait until November before delivering another 50 billion pound
dosage of QE," said Howard Archer from IHS Global Insight.
GLOOM AND DOOM
Government spending cuts, the drag from Europe, bad weather
and one-off factors including an extended break for Queen
Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations have all weighed on
demand.
Many market economists -- as well as the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development -- are now predicting the
economy will shrink over 2012 as a whole.
The country has not recovered from the financial crisis that
began in 2007, and many Britons are worse off as soaring prices
and government tax hikes and spending cuts to slash a huge
budget deficit have outpaced meagre wage rises.
"We will get back to the same growth rates that we
experienced before the crisis but it will take some time because
again historical evidence suggests that when you get a major
financial crisis, it does take a number of years to recover,"
King said.
The lack of growth has piled pressure on the ruling
coalition of Conservatives and Liberal Democrats at a time when
gaping cracks have emerged between the two parties.
However, so far they remain broadly united on one thing -
the need to cut Britain's budget deficit.
"Of course you are going to get bumps in the road but the
economy was always the overriding priority and that remains as
strong today as it was in May 2010 - and that's why we're
absolutely determined the coalition will carry on until 2015," a
source in Prime Minister David Cameron's Downing Street office
told Reuters.
But the temptation to exit the coalition will increase if
their bet that growth will return to ease the burden of spending
cuts sours further.
COUNTERPRODUCTIVE RATE CUT
In the run-up to Wednesday's quarterly inflation report,
markets had speculated that King would allude more strongly to
the possibility of future asset purchases.
Instead, he played down the possibility of immediate action,
pointing to the BoE's forecast that inflation was as likely to
be above as below its 2 percent target in a couple of years.
"That in itself does not suggest an urgent need for further
action," he said.
King also restated his current opposition to a rate cut,
which some economists had expected to ease since the BoE had
discussed it in recent Monetary Policy Committee meetings.
"It (cutting interest rates) would damage some financial
institutions and would therefore be counter-productive, which is
precisely why we haven't done it," he said.
The central bank's quarterly Inflation Report showed that
growth was likely to be close to zero this year, rising to
around 2 percent a year in two years time -- down sharply from
its forecast of 2.7 percent just three months ago.
"This is due to more weight being placed on the recent
weakness of productivity growth as a guide to the medium term.
But the causes of that weakness remain a puzzle," said Malcolm
Barr, an economist at J.P. Morgan.
August's report marks a break with previous forecasts, which
have shown strong rebounds in growth, even after short-term
weakness, reflecting the risk that the factors contributing to
the weakness of growth since the financial crisis may persist.
The BoE lowered its forecast for inflation for this year,
but left its mid-term inflation forecast nearly unchanged at 1.7
percent in two years time.
