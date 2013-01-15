LONDON Jan 15 Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King and other members of the central bank's Financial Policy
Committee appeared before a British parliament committee on
Tuesday to discuss their November Financial Stability Report.
KING ON WEAK RECOVERY AND SEARCH FOR YIELD:
"I think one of the things we want to be a bit concerned
about is that interest rates have been so low for so long that
some of the actions have reduced risk premia to levels where the
search for yield appears to be beginning again.
"Now the problem is that if a similar situation occurs, it
is at a point where the economy is operating well below full
capacity, the banking system is in a stretched position and we
are clearly struggling to find instruments to ensure an economic
recovery.
"A combination of a weak recovery and yet at the same time
people searching for yield in ways that suggest that risk isn't
fully priced is a disturbing position. It's one that we will
have to monitor very carefully."
ANDREW BAILEY ON EUROPEAN BANKING UNION AND DEPOSIT
INSURANCE:
Question: "Do you think that a banking union can be what it
says on the tin unless it has full depositor insurance?"
Answer: "No."
KING ON BANKING UNION:
"The main problem of the euro crisis is the ability to find
a way of financing current account and trade deficits. The
banking union is only an answer to that in so far as it enables
countries which have banking systems that need to be
recapitalised to have that recapitalisation financed by other
members of the euro area. There is no immediate progress on that
front and that's not likely to happen for quite a long while.
"So the question of who supervises banks in Europe may in
the long run be relevant to a monetary union... But it certainly
is not relevant to the short-run problem of how to finance the
current account deficits and in particular the need to attract
sufficient capital inflows to finance the recapitalisation of
the banking system."
KING ON INADEQUATE RECAPITALISATION OF UK BANKS:
"In 2008, the idea of focusing efforts on recapitalising the
banking system was a UK idea. We got there first. Like many UK
ideas, the Americans developed it faster and better. And we
would have done better at that point to have done more. I think
we are now suffering from the consequences of not having done
that. The situation has clearly deteriorated."
BAILEY ON BANK COSTS OF MIS-SELLING COMPENSATION AND LIBOR
FINES:
Question: "The estimate of PPI losses...and further
unrecognised losses will be in the region of 4 billion to 10
billion (pounds), you wouldn't disagree with that I assume? And
of course we've got...Libor manipulation. Isn't it true that the
losses are going to be much more significant than any bank has
taken into account so far?"
Answer: "I think you're right on that... These numbers have
now become sufficiently large that we have to take note of
them... They are now a considerable headwind on the path to
internal capital generation."
KING ON BANKS' BONUS DEFERRAL TO BENEFIT FROM LOWER TAX:
"Well, it's clearly not unlawful... I find it a bit
depressing that people who earn so much seem to think that it's
even more exciting to adjust the timing of it to get the benefit
of the lower tax rate...knowing this must have an impact on the
rest of society, when even now it is the rest of society that is
suffering most from the consequences of the financial crisis."
KING ON BANKS' MOVES TO SAVE TAX ON BONUSES:
"I think it would be rather clumsy, lacking in care and
attention to how other people might be. And in the long run,
financial institutions, like all large institutions, do depend
on good will and the rest of society. They can't just exist on
their own."
BAILEY ON RISK WEIGHTS FOR CAPITAL:
"We need a lot more transparency to the outside world about
how the system works... I talk a lot to investors and the
analyst community, and other members of the committee too, and
they don't understand it and they've lost confidence."
KING ON DEALING WITH ECB:
"In just the same way we have been able to negotiate
understandings between ourselves and the United States in terms
of how we might resolve global banks which span borders...in
Europe I think that kind of parallel would be a lot easier to
reach with the ECB than it would be to reach separately with a
wide range of individual supervisors."
KING ON ECB ACTION AND BANKING UNION:
"The actions of the ECB have been successful in calming
markets and in buying time. It's been very helpful. What it
can't do, because no central bank can do this, is to resolve the
underlying real challenges of either moving to a transfer union
or finding a way to take sufficiently effective measures to
change the competitiveness of the member countries of the euro
area. And in that sense, banking union is certainly not a magic
answer."
MICHAEL COHRS ON AMOUNT OF EXTRA CAPITAL STATE-OWNED BANKS
NEED:
"It's hard to give you a number because it depends, it
depends on a whole bunch of things... It's a big number."
COHRS ON RESTRAINING CREDIT:
"I believe that if the party ever gets started again and we
try and take the punch bowl away there will be a huge row, and
only if we are seen as being highly accountable and have had a
lot of sessions will it be acceptable to you and your
constituents."
COHRS ON BIG GLOBAL BANKS:
"I have said the banks have to explain to us, to the public
and to their shareholders what are the benefits of being global
and being large? In the absence of that explanation, and why
it's good for society and why it's good for the owners, I think
the banks are too big, I think that too big to fail is the key
question."
ANDREW HALDANE ON UK BANK COMPETITION:
"That's all with a view...ultimately seeking to eliminate
that implicit subsidy, therefore levelling the playing field
between the big guys and the smaller and medium-sized guys. Is
that adequate to enhance competition in the UK banking market?
My view on that would be no."
HALDANE ON SOLVING 'TOO BIG TO FAIL" PROBLEM:
"'Too big to fail' and the implicit subsidies that follow
are a great one - perhaps the one great issue - and we have done
a lot and may need to do more to get our arms around that
problem, including requiring the biggest, most interested banks
to hold more capital, including ensuring that they all have
adequate recovery resolutions."
HALDANE ON CURRENT ACCOUNT SWITCHING:
"For me there's a lot to be said for a transformational
technology of facilitating current account switch to improve the
efficiency of the banking in this country and also of the
proposition to customers."
BAILEY ON FLS:
"What the introduction of the Funding for Lending Scheme has
already shown us is that competition for deposits has eased off
quite a bit actually, and that has been reflected in a change in
the rate paid on deposits."
COHRS ON EMPLOYMENT TARGET FOR FPC:
"I'm not quite sure how we would tie an employment target
into our stability objectives, so I'm not quite sure how that
would work... I can see the attraction of trying to find a
target but I'm just not sure an employment target would dovetail
nicely with our objective on stability."
COHRS ON REQUIREMENT FOR FPC TO SUPPORT GOVERNMENT ECONOMIC
POLICY:
"I don't think what has been put in place makes this
committee unworkable, but is it a concern? Yeah, I think
probably it is a small concern, but we can work it."
KING ON FINANCIAL POLICY COMMITTEE:
"I think it's worth a try given what happened in the
pre-crisis period. But one has to admit that there is an element
of experiment. And we simply do not know yet what the public
acceptability of the use of these instruments by the FPC will
be."
KING ON BASEL LIQUIDITY RULE:
"It removes the uncertainty about what the regulation of
liquidity would be and in itself I think that's a very good
thing.
"And we've removed the uncertainty by implementing the LCR
in a way that should not constrain the ability of banks to
finance recovery."