* Seven percent jobless rate set as threshold for action
* Economy recovering but slowly, Carney says
* Markets gyrate, noting caveats to forward guidance
By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, Aug 7 The Bank of England broke with
tradition on Wednesday, planning to keep interest rates at a
record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent or below, which
it said could take three years.
Its attempt to steer expectations about future rate moves
and bolster a fledgling economic recovery underwhelmed many
investors, who brought forward expectations for when rates would
rise from 0.5 percent - the opposite of what the central bank
was hoping for - although the move faded later in the day.
Mark Carney, who took over as governor just over a month
ago, said a recovery in Britain's economy was underway and
appeared to be broadening but had a long way to go.
"We're not at escape velocity right now," he said at his
first BoE news conference. "This remains the slowest recovery in
output on record."
The Bank said it would consider raising rates if the
public's medium-term inflation expectations rise dangerously
high; if it forecasts that inflation in 18-24 months will be at
2.5 percent or higher; or if ultra-low rates pose a threat to
financial stability, possibly a nod to Britain's housing market.
Some economists said those caveats raised questions about
how long the forward guidance was good for and could make it
harder for the Bank to reassure households and businesses that
borrowing costs will not rise soon.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last year launched a similar plan
to keep its interest rates near zero until unemployment falls to
6.5 percent or inflation expectations top 2.5 percent.
"The forward guidance contained in the inflation report was
broadly expected but what was unexpected were the get-out
clauses," said Lena Komileva at consultancy G+ Economics. "The
BoE's pre-commitment to keeping rates at a record low is not as
conclusive as it first appeared."
Others said the conditions attached were unlikely to lead to
higher rates as the BoE had never previously forecast that
inflation would reach 2.5 percent two years ahead or expressed
major concern about inflation expectations.
Carney suggested to reporters he was not concerned with
signs of a recovery in property prices and that the bank's
Financial Policy Committee had tools to tackle financial market
bubbles without raising rates.
"I don't think these 'knock-outs' are that substantial,"
said RBC's Jens Larsen, a former BoE economist who pushed back
his forecast for a rate rise by a year to late 2016.
The bigger problem may be explaining the new policy. "This
is the challenge for forward guidance - to make it clear to the
general public," Larsen said.
"CLARIFICATION"
Carney took over as BoE governor last month, having helped
steer his native Canada through the fall out from the financial
crisis in 2009 by pledging to keep interest rates low for more
than a year.
At the time of his appointment earlier this year, Britain's
economy was struggling to show any growth at all. Since then,
however, a string of surprisingly strong indicators have
suggested the country is already on the road to recovery.
Carney said the aim of the guidance plan was to serve as a
clarification about the Bank's attempts to help revive the
economy, rather than serve as a new stimulus itself.
In an interview with Sky News later in the day, Carney said
that he was not perturbed by the market's reaction to the
guidance, describing it as "very marginal".
"We provided as much clarity as we can," he said.
Adding to the challenge for Carney, some other top
policymakers at the BoE have previously expressed concern about
tying their hands on monetary policy and potentially risking the
Bank's inflation-fighting credibility.
Carney declined to answer a question as to whether the
nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, which he chairs, had
backed the guidance plan unanimously.
Finance minister George Osborne, who wants "monetary
activism" to offset his fiscal austerity push, welcomed the plan
and said it was consistent with the government's "absolute
commitment" to Britain's 2 percent inflation target.
THREE YEARS' GRACE?
The BoE's policymakers said they stood ready to buy more
government bonds if additional stimulus was needed and would not
reverse existing purchases while unemployment was too high.
Although Britain's economy had strengthened over the past
three months, output still remains more than 3 percent below its
pre-crisis peak - a much weaker recovery than in the United
States or Germany.
The central bank now forecasts the economy will grow 0.6
percent during the current quarter, the same as between April
and June, and that growth will reach an annual rate of 2.6
percent in two years' time, compared with 2.2 percent forecast
three months ago, assuming interest rates stay on hold.
Unemployment is expected to fall only slowly from its
current level of 7.8 percent of the workforce, with the central
bank expecting it to average 7.1 percent in the third quarter of
2016, the end of its forecast horizon.
This implies that the BoE expects to keep interest rates
unchanged until at least that time, unless one of the three
conditions is breached before then.
But if the recent spurt of strong economic data persists,
the jobless rate could fall significantly faster - particularly
if productivity does not improve as the BoE predicts.
Alan Clarke, an economist at Scotiabank, said unemployment
falling by 12,500 a month would be enough to bring the jobless
rate down to 7 percent by the end of next year.
Inflation is forecast to remain around its current 2.9
percent level for the rest of this year - a lower peak than
previously thought - and then to fall roughly as predicted three
months ago, hitting its 2 percent target in mid-2015.