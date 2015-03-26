(Refiles to correct spelling of Bank of Canada's Poloz in
advisory line)
By David Milliken and Huw Jones
LONDON, March 26 The Bank of England said on
Thursday that it planned to quiz British asset managers about
whether they could cope with a flood of investors asking for
their money back in times of market stress.
The central bank said it was concerned that some financial
markets -- including those for fixed income assets -- may be
less liquid than they looked, but that funds had promised they
could return investors' money at short notice.
The BoE has warned about potential fragile liquidity for
some time, but this marks the first time it has publicly asked
investment funds how they could cope with sudden calls for cash
from investors.
"The Committee remains concerned that investment allocations
and pricing of some securities may presume that asset sales can
be performed in an environment of continuous market liquidity,
although liquidity in some markets may have become more
fragile," the BoE said.
The call came in a quarterly statement from the BoE's
Financial Policy Committee (FPC), chaired by Governor Mark
Carney, which was set up two years ago to spot emerging risks to
Britain's financial stability.
Risks now include a further slowdown in China's growth and
Greece and its financing needs, the FPC said.
The central bank said it would work with the Financial
Conduct Authority, another British regulator, to ask asset
managers about their strategies for managing liquidity of their
funds.
"This would inform assessment of the extent to which markets
are reliant on investment funds offering redemptions at short
notice," the BoE said.
The regulators will also study why liquidity in some fixed
income markets has shrunk, amid accusations from banks that new
tougher capital rules makes it too costly to hold large stocks
of securities to trade.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said during a visit to
London on Thursday that new regulation has made the financial
system safer but has affected liquidity.
Regulation has "reduced incentives for banks and some
dealers to hold inventory, act as market-makers and provide a
shock-absorber function in times when volatility is high," Poloz
said.
Separately, the FPC said it would apply to British banks'
Hong Kong assets a recent decision by Hong Kong regulators to
set a counter-cyclical capital buffer of 0.625 percent. This
would take effect from Jan. 27, 2016, the BoE said.
The BoE said that risks to Britain from its housing market
had not increased since its last report in December, but that
steps it took last year to guard against overheating remained
necessary.
Last year the FPC imposed limits on how many high
loan-to-income mortgages lenders could issue -- putting the
brakes on rapid house price rises -- and asked banks to steadily
increase how much capital they set aside to cover bad loans.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken; Editing by Susan
Fenton)