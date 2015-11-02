(Repeats from Friday, changes date, "next week" to "this week" etc)

By William Schomberg

LONDON Nov 2 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney may be hoping for a bit more dissent from fellow rate-setters as he prepares to explain this week why the central bank is keeping interest rates at a record low for an 80th month in a row.

Already more than six years after the BoE's benchmark rate was chopped to 0.5 percent during the financial crisis, investors are betting it will not rise again until early 2017.

Carney, who is apparently in no rush to lift rates, reckons the markets are looking too far out. So he will probably want to signal more urgency when he holds a news conference on the BoE's latest economic forecasts on Thursday after a policy meeting.

For that, he might need help from other rate-setters, particularly as the Bank is expected to lower its short-term growth and inflation projections.

Only one of the Monetary Policy Committee's nine members has voted for a rate hike in recent months.

Around a quarter of economists polled by Reuters expect the 8-1 vote to keep rates on hold will turn into a 7-2 result when the November policy decision is announced.

"Perhaps counter-intuitively, growing hawkish dissent might not be entirely unhelpful for the MPC as a whole," Chris Hare, an economist with Investec bank in London, said.

"It could be a catalyst for the rise in market rate expectations that, we suspect, most of the MPC will be keen to achieve," he said, meaning bringing forward expectations for a hike.

Britain's economy has grown strongly for the past two-and-a-half years but inflation remains just below zero after the global plunge in oil prices that began in the summer of 2014.

Carney himself said in a newspaper interview published on Oct 24 that a rate rise was "a possibility, not a certainty."

Previously he has said that a decision on when to raise rates would probably become clearer around the turn of the year.

But investors - who recall a signal from Carney last year that the Bank might be gearing up for a rate hike, only for the oil price slump to force him to backtrack - are sticking to their own view of a much later move by the BoE.

WHO WILL MOVE?

Carney's job of keeping a rate hike on the agenda got a little bit easier this week when the Federal Reserve signalled that it might raise U.S. rates in December, pushing up government British bond yields.

Most economists think the Bank would be loath to move before the Fed, partly because it could strengthen sterling further.

A widening of the split on the MPC over rates would help Carney to steer markets closer to the Bank's view.

"I don't think he would like to end up in the minority but 7-2 would certainly help him," said Mike Amey, a managing director with U.S. asset management firm PIMCO.

One likely candidate to join Ian McCafferty, the Bank's lone dissenter so far, is Martin Weale. The two independent MPC members voted for a rate hike in the second half of 2014.

If the next dissent came from Kristin Forbes, a former economic adviser to the U.S. White House, the impact could be bigger, Amey said.

Forbes said in October that a slowdown in China and other emerging markets should not block a BoE rate hike which she said should come "sooner rather than later."

"She is seen as more aligned to the Carney view and if she were to vote for a hike, that would be material," Amey said.

Carney might, in the meantime, be keen to let the Bank's forecasts do the talking for him.

Barclays fixed-income strategist Moyeen Islam said the BoE might raise its projections for inflation in two to three years' time further above its 2 percent target, a warning to investors that they are betting too far ahead.

(Addtional reporting by David Milliken in London and Aaradhana Ramesh and Sarmista Sen in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)