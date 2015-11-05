LONDON Nov 5 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney spoke on Thursday after the release of the latest
interest rate decision and inflation data.
Below are some of the comments:
RATE OUTLOOK
Asked if he regretted saying a decision to raise interest
rates would come into sharper relief at the turn of the year,
Carney said: "Absolutely not."
***
"Has the prospect of normalisation increased as the recovery
progressed? - Absolutely. Is it prudent for people to take that
into account? - For reference, about two-thirds of households on
the basis of various survey measures expect that interest rates
will begin to increase at some point over the next 12 months.
Given forecasts, that is a reasonable expectation, but we'll
have to see what transpires both domestically, but as we are
reminded repeatedly what matters as well is what happens beyond
our shores and the impact of that on inflation. We'll take our
decisions at the right time."
***
"In the committee's judgment, the lower path for Bank Rate
implied by market yields would provide more than adequate
support to domestic demand to bring inflation to target even in
the face of global weakness."
THURSDAY'S DECISION
"In the view of the majority of the committee it didn't make
sense at this point to tighten monetary policy. One member did
think it made sense. We'll take a decision each month."
POLICY PATHS
"Yes we do have some discussions in terms of prospective
paths for policy, but I would say that in this era of central
banking that there is not much that's discussed that's not in
the public domain anyway.
"The only time in my experience for what it's worth as a G7
governor that that was different was in the depth of 2008 when
we basically agreed that we would do certain things in some
order, and even then on the margin there were some pretty big
decisions that needed to be made."
INFLATION
"Bringing it (inflation) back to target in a sustainable
fashion ... we will have to craft policy as a committee in order
to achieve that, recognising that we have some foreign effects
that are dampening inflation including out to around two years.
But they will ultimately dissipate and then we'll be left with
the domestic factors dominating, all things being equal, and we
need to manage that appropriately."
***
"There's a desire to ensure that we return sustainably to
target so not try to quickly offset those persistent effects, to
return too quickly ... which would imply looser policy all
things being equal, but ensure policy is consistent, consistent
with inflation being at target once those effects dissipate. And
that brings the shift, which is a subtle but notable shift, from
within to around two years."
FISCAL CONSOLIDATION
"The broad brush of the fiscal consolidation is incorporated
in our forecasts, and I would note that that fiscal
consolidation is material."
BOE CREDIBILITY
Asked how concerned he is that the BoE message is losing
credibility in the markets:
"Not at all. The question is whether the market adjusts to
developments in the economy domestically and abroad and in the
wake of some disinflationary forces, the market's global
perception of disinflationary forces so the market took on
average took a view since august I would suggest that the global
economy was going to slow more markedly than had been
anticipated."
MARKET VIEW OF GLOBAL OUTLOOK
"It would appear that in the course of ... the last three
months, certainly since events in August largely related to
China happened, that markets began to ascribe a bigger
probability to a more severe downturn globally ... In part, what
we've seen is that markets' views, the collective view of the
market has shifted with time with data but also with central
bank attitudes towards those prospects, so partly what's been
read into some major central bank statements has been a
different view of the relative risk of a bad outcome in emerging
markets and that cascading through to advanced economies."
YIELD CURVE
"The curve has been for some time has been very flat, out
through 18 months or so, and that's part of the reason why you
get relatively small moves in that curve, and the implied
lift-off date for market measures moves quite dramatically
whereas the views of informed market commentators are much more
static, and much more slow to move. And so one can read too much
into those curves nearer out."
MARKETS
"There also have been quite sharp sell-offs in risky assets.
Bank fund spreads have gone up notably, credit spreads have gone
off, equity markets had sold off quite significantly. There's
been a big unwind of some of those moves in the last few days."
