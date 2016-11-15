LONDON Nov 15 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney answered questions from the House of Commons Treasury
Committee on Tuesday. He appeared alongside Deputy Governor
Minouche Shafik and Monetary Policy Committee members Michael
Saunders and Ian McCafferty.
Below are highlights of the session.
MARK CARNEY
WE COULD BE STUCK IN LOW INTEREST RATE TRAP FOR DECADES IF
WE DO NOT SEE MAJOR STRUCTURAL REFORM
The challenge is how to get those equilibrium (interest)
rates up and that is not going to happen because of the stance
of monetary policy. We could be stuck in this trap, and I use
that word advisedly, for decades ... if we don't see major
structural reforms.
UK GOING THROUGH A SLOW MOTION SLOWDOWN
Business investment has been soft, it's just been a little
less soft than we had expected.
The degree of uncertainty in the very short term has been a
bit lower and financial conditions have been a bit better, I
would argue that for both of those that's not entirely unrelated
to what we did in August.
In terms of the overall reaction of the economy, this is
more of a slow motion slow down than a sharp adjustment.
FALL IN STERLING WILL PLAY PART IN NECESSARY REDUCTION OF
UKS LARGE CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT
The UK economy has ... had a large external inbalance and
that large external inblance as represented by a large current
account deficit needed to be righted over time. The exchange
rate is part of that adjustment mechanism.
UNCLEAR IF DECISION TO LEAVE EU MEANS SUSTAINABLE LEVEL OF
CURRENT ACCOUNT HAS FALLEN
It is extremely difficult to estimate what is a sustainable
level of a current account. One of the questions is whether the
future relationship with Europe and the rest of the world means
that that sustainable level of the current account has gone
down.
6 PCT OF GDP UNLIKELY TO BE SUSTAINABLE LEVEL OF CURRENT
ACCOUNT DEFICIT
It is unlikely to be but these things can move quite slowly.
For a large advanced economy a 6 percent current account
deficit is very large and historically when economies have
started to approach that level, even the United States, there
has been a downward adjustment in the current account.
POTENTIAL FOR CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT TO HALVE OVER NEXT
THREE YEARS
We see the potential for the current account deficit to
halve, almost halve, over the course of the next three years, to
get to 3, 3.5 percent of GDP.
OCT INFLATION DATA CONSISTENT WITH FIRST STAGE OF WEAKER
STERLING PASS THROUGH INTO CONSUMER PRICES
Inflation is going up. The pass through from a 20 percent
fall in the trade weighted level of sterling is going to come,
it's going to build towards the end of this year into 2017 and
in our expectation, be above 2 percent by the middle of 2017 and
stay there for a while because of that pass through.
INEVITABLY SOME OF BIG FALL IN STERLING WILL BE PASSED
THROUGH TO CONSUMERS
In my view this is one of the most competitive, if not the
most competitive and innovative, retail sectors in the world and
so what they (retailers) are doing now is trying to figure out
how to take out other costs and absorb as much as possible but
inevitably some of this big move will be passed through and that
is reflected in our forecast.
HIGH BAR FOR CHANGING ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT BREXIT OUTCOME,
TRADE DEALS RARELY FINALISED UNTIL LAST MINUTE
I think there is a pretty high bar, my personal view, for
changing the assumption that we have in the medium term about
what type of arrangements we're going to get, because this will
be a negotiation. And trade negotiations ... they're never
agreed until everything's agreed, and everything isn't agreed
until one second before midnight.
TOO SOON FOR FINANCIAL SECTOR IN GENERAL TO TAKE DECISIONS
ABOUT BREXIT CONTINGENCY PLANS
It's too soon, I would stress, certainly for the financial
sector in general to be taking decisions about a process that
has not yet begun.
FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS MAY TRIGGER CONTINGENCY PLANS WHEN
TIME TO EU EXIT IS 18 MONTHS AND "DEGREE OF EXIT IS
CONSIDERABLE"
If the time to exit is measured in 18 months or less and the
degree of exit is viewed as considerable then a number of those
firms would take decisions, that's the best guidance I can give.
VERY FEW CONTINGENCY PLANS BEING IMPLEMENTED NOW
My general characterisation would be they (firms) are
making contingency plans, those contingency plans are at various
stages of readiness and degree and specificity. Very few of them
are actually implementing those contingency plans.
PLANNING MAKES SENSE, IN MOST CASES ACTION WOULD BE
PRECIPITOUS
I would stress to those firms that it is very early days so
planning makes sense, action is in most cases, I would say in
general, is precipitous.
ABOUT 45 PCT OF BUSINESSES FEELING IMPACT OF BREXIT ON
INVESTMENT PLANS
For little more than half the businesses in the UK, this is
a non issue, they're not adjusting based on the twists and turns
of the Brexit process. For about 45 percent or so of the
businesses this is an issue and this is having some impact on
their investment plans. About half of those, it's having a
notable impact on their plans.
NO SENSE YET OF WHETHER THERE WILL BE A TRANSITION PERIOD
BETWEEN END OF ARTICLE 40 PROCESS AND FINAL BREXIT SETTLEMENT
Our view is that it is early days. Article 50 has not yet
been triggered, the objectives have not yet been set out. Nor
has there been any sense yet - consistent with those last two
statements - of whether there will be a transition period after
exit, at end of the Article 50 statement to the end state.
USUALLY THERE IS A 4-7 YEAR TRANSITION PERIOD BETWEEN
AGREEING AND FULLY IMPLEMENTING TRADE DEALS
When there's a trade deal, the shortest transition period
I've ever seen in a trade deal is two years, which was the
Swiss-EU deal on insurance. Normally it's in the range of four
to seven years.
IF THERE IS TRANSITION PERIOD AFTER EU EXIT, BUSINESSES
WOULD NOT NEED TO RESTRUCTURE NOW
And if that is part of the agreement or the intent, which I
would stress would be in the interest of those remaining in the
European Union - not least in the financial sector, it would be
in their interest to have some transition - then that really
informs what businesses need to do today or six months from now.
Because you transition, you restructure during that
restructuring window. You don't need to do it in advance, in
anticipation of what agreement the government ends up striking.
STERLING MOVE SUGGESTS MARKETS EXPECT SLOWER UK GROWTH AND
REDUCED OPENNESS
What we have seen in terms of the direction and scale of the
move in sterling has been consistent with an expectation of a
reduced degree of openness and a slower pace of growth than has
been the reaction of consumers, for example.
BRITISH CONSUMERS MORE UPBEAT THAN MARKETS
Quite reasonably the British consumer sees high degree of
job security right now, wages growing roughly at the same rate
as they were at the start of the year, credit that is widely
available and cheap or competitive and the consequence of that
is that they are continuing to consume.
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN MARKETS' AND CONSUMERS' VIEWS WILL HAVE
TO BE RESOLVED
At some point there will be a resolution of that difference
either through revised expectation of financial markets or
adjustment in consumer behaviour.
BOE CAN PROVIDE TECHNOCRATIC SUPPORT FOR BREXIT IF NEEDED
We are available for technocratic support for all aspects of
departments of government if they need it as part of this
process. We provide that as needed.
BEYOND MPC'S ROLE TO PROVIDE DETAILED ANALYSIS OF POTENTIAL
OUTCOMES ON TRADE DEALS, IMMIGRATION RESTRICTIONS
The proper role for the MPC is to make its best forecast of
the economy over the next three years ... and to identify
material risks to that forecast. It is beyond the horizon of our
remit to provide detailed analysis of those outcomes (potential
future trade deals, restrictions on immigration, etc).
BOE IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH ECB, NATIONAL EU CENTRAL BANKS, TO
PLAN CONTINGENCIES
We are in close and continual contact with our ECB
counterparts, with the other national central banks, the other
financial stability authorities on the continent, because we
have, separately and jointly, a technocratic responsibility to
promote financial stability so we have to plan for
contingencies.
NEUTRAL STANCE ON MONETARY POLICY, RISKS ON BOTH SIDES
What we have now is a neutral bias so we've got to a
position where we think the stance, the unanimous view of
members of the MPC is that the stance on monetary policy is
appropriate, we're still in a position of uncertainty there's
reasons why the economy could turn out stronger, inflation
higher or the opposite, there's risks on both sides so rates
could go up they could go down - so it's a neutral bias, we're
about as explicit as that.
NOT ACTIVELY CONSIDERING EXPANDING QE PROGRAMMES
For the avoidance of doubt, we have a balanced risk
assessment, neutral bias to monetary policy we're not in active
consideration of expanding programmes. We just took a decision
and the view, my personal view and the view of the rest of the
MPC, was that the stance of the policy is appropriate.
NO FORWARD GUIDANCE ON FUTURE PATH OF MONETARY POLICY
At the moment there is not guidance on the future path of
policy. I would leave it as simply as that.
FORWARD GUIDANCE WAS PARTLY INTENDED TO INFORM THE PUBLIC
At crucial points that is true and when the recovery just
began, 2013, after the worst recession since the Great
Depression ... I felt it was important to provide context to the
general public that just because the economy was starting to
grow, and unemployment was falling, we weren't going to
instantly raise interest rates.
ROOT CAUSES OF LOW GLOBAL INTEREST RATES MUCH MORE
FUNDAMENTAL THAN MONETARY POLICY STANCE
I think it is very important to distinguish between the
stance of monetary policy and the reasons why global interest
rates are low, the reasons why inequality have increased across
major economies. The last two are caused by much more
fundamental factors and an excessive focus on monetary policy in
many respects is a massive blame deflection exercise.
TRUMP HAS VOICED VIEWS ON FED'S MONETARY POLICY STANCE, BOE
HAS BROADER SUITE OF TASKS SO DIFFERENT DEBATE HERE
The President-elect has voiced some views on the Fed and the
stance of monetary policy. I think the issues around structural
change are broader, the responsibilities of the Bank of England
are much broader, macro-prudential policy is a broader suite of
tasks. So I think this is a different debate here.
BOE REMIT COULD BE REVIEWED ON PERIODIC BASIS
I think that there is merit in reviewing the remit (of BOE)
on a periodic basis.
PERIODICITY OF BOE REMIT REVIEW SHOULD BE SET UP FRONT
It's a good idea in my view to do this periodically but have
the periodicity set up front so it's not necessarily a product
of the current stance of monetary policy.
DO NOT SEE GROUP THINK AS A PROBLEM ON THE MPC
This is quite a robust structure, it is individual
accountability. There are quite different views on the committee
about what is driving the economy. Everything we do is now ...
transcripted.
MY INTENTION IS TO PROVIDE CONTINUITY THROUGH ARTICLE 50
PROCESS
What has changed is the vote to leave and the Article 50
process ... My intention is to try to provide as much continuity
as possible through that process, it's a hugely important
process, we have to get it right, the bank has to be supportive
and I want to help that as much as possible.
EXTENDED TERM OUT OF SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY
I added the year out of a sense of responsibility to try to
provide additional continuity.
WILL LEAVE POST ON JUNE 30, 2019
I will leave June 30th 2019.
WILL NOT FURTHER EXTEND TERM
There is a practical reality, which is I'll be separated
from my family for that extra period of extension so there are
limits, reasonable limits to what that would be.
FAR BIGGER ISSUES THAN MY TIMETABLE CREATING UNCERTAINTY
Carney: I don't think it (the issue of how long he will stay
at BOE) has added to uncertainty. There are far bigger issues
that are adding to uncertainty in the global and UK economies.
Committee chair: There may be.
Carney: There are.
PRIME MINISTER'S SPEECH DID NOT AFFECT DECISION ON TERM
Committee chair: Did the prime minister's party conference
speech and her apparent criticism of central banks, to which you
felt the need to respond, have any bearing on this decision?
Carney: No, no.
MPC MEMBER MICHAEL SAUNDERS
ON INFLATION TARGET AND WHAT BOE WILL TOLERATE
Saunders: Obviously if we thought we were in a position in
which inflation was going to rise above target and stay above
target for an extended period, a really extended period, that is
not something which we would be happy with.
Question: Would a 4 percent inflation rate be outside his
level of tolerance?
Saunders: It would depend what else is going on ... The
remit requires us to consider the trade-offs, so we have to take
into account a range of things, it will never be just the
headline inflation rate.
I think it is possible that we might (tolerate a 4 percent
inflation rate), it is also possible that we might not.
DEPUTY GOVERNOR MINOUCHE SHAFIK
ON BOE CORPORATE BOND PURCHASE PROGRAMME
I think actually we're quite pleased because we've watched
what's happened to spreads both of firms that are eligible for
corporate bond purchases by the Bank of England and those that
are not eligible, and they've actually moved together so there
doesn't seem to be any evidence that it has benefitted some more
than others. In fact, it seems to have lowered spreads in a much
more widespread way so that is a reassuring sign.
Since we announced the corporate bond scheme we've actually
seen a substantial increase in the sterling corporate bond
market and that market has been revived.
It is good to have a local bond market in terms of financial
stability.
It is useful for many firms to be able to borrow in their
local currency.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Adela Suliman, editing by Estelle
Shirbon)