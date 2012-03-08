By David Milliken
| LONDON, March 8
LONDON, March 8 The Bank of England left
its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, sticking with
February's decision to do an extra 50 billion pounds of
quantitative easing to support the economy through a period of
fitful recovery.
None of the economists polled by Reuters last week had
expected the BoE to deviate from the three-month programme of
gilt purchases announced last month, and the debate is
increasingly shifting to whether there will be further QE in
May.
In contrast to late last year - when more QE seemed highly
likely - February's meeting showed growing divisions on the
Monetary Policy Committee, despite the majority vote to raise
the QE total by 50 billion pounds to 325 billion. Two MPC
members wanted a 75 billion pound increase, while others saw a
case for no QE at all.
How the debate panned out this month will not become clear
until March 21, when the BoE releases minutes to the two-day MPC
meeting.
Britain still faces a sluggish economic recovery and is
highly vulnerable to any worsening in the euro zone debt crisis.
Business activity surveys have softened slightly from
January's relatively strong readings, and oil
prices have surged - a double-edged sword that may push
up inflation in the short-term, but weaken medium-term growth.
With inflation still well above target at 3.6 percent, the
record high just hit by British petrol prices may make more
hawkish policymakers nervous about the central bank's forecast
that inflation will be below 2 percent by the end of the year.
March's policy decision marks the third anniversary of the
BoE's decision at the depths of the financial crisis in 2009 to
cut interest rates to a record-low 0.5 percent and start buying
financial market assets with newly created money.
QE has generally enjoyed support from Britain's politicians
and public, though there have been concerns that it has hurt
pensioners' retirement income. Earlier on Thursday, the National
Association of Pension Funds, which said that the 125 billion
pounds of QE since October may have cost them 90 billion pounds.
(Reporting by David Milliken)