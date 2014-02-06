BRIEF-BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALES PROCESS FOR CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* Fitch - Lower commodity prices, declining US farm incomes led to weaker collateral performance for AG equipment loans that support heavy metal equipment loan ABS
LONDON, March 21 Singapore topped the Economist Intelligence Unit's twice-yearly list of the world's most expensive cities. Here is the ranking for the most expensive and cheapest cities: