LONDON, Sept 11 A new Governor of the Bank of England to replace incumbent Mervyn King will be chosen by the end of the year and the post will be advertised in the media this week, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

"I have decided that the appointment of his successor will be conducted through a fair and open competition. For the first time in history the post will be advertised," Osborne told parliament.

"As with Mervyn King, we are seeking a governor of intelligence, independence, and integrity. We intend to announce the successful candidate by the end of the year."

King's second term as BoE governor ends on June 30, 2013.