LONDON, Sept 11 A new Governor of the Bank of
England to replace incumbent Mervyn King will be chosen by the
end of the year and the post will be advertised in the media
this week, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.
"I have decided that the appointment of his successor will
be conducted through a fair and open competition. For the first
time in history the post will be advertised," Osborne told
parliament.
"As with Mervyn King, we are seeking a governor of
intelligence, independence, and integrity. We intend to announce
the successful candidate by the end of the year."
King's second term as BoE governor ends on June 30, 2013.