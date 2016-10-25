LONDON Oct 25 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday that investors would demand a higher
return for holding British assets, including government bonds,
if the central bank's independence was called into question.
Carney told lawmakers that it was up to the government to
set the BoE a target for ensuring price stability which the
Bank's policymakers then decide how to meet.
"That process has stood the test of time. That process is
the process that the BoE is following and if it were to be
called into question, one would expect to see the emergence of a
risk premium around a range of UK assets, it would be most
prominent around the currency, in gilt markets, in inflation
expectations," he said.
Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this month criticised the
"bad side-effects" of the BoE's low interest rates and QE
programme, prompting push-back from Carney who said he would not
be told how to do his job by politicians.
Carney said on Tuesday he did not think May was proposing a
change in the way monetary policy is set.
