NEW YORK Dec 10 Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said he has great confidence that the United States will avoid fully triggering the "fiscal cliff", a series of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts due to come into force starting Jan. 2013.

"We have great confidence ... that the United States will find a way, if not of avoiding going over the cliff, then hanging on by the finger-tips" on the other side, he said at The Economic Club of New York.