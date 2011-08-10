LONDON Aug 10 Following are highlights of Bank of England Governor Mervyn King's remarks at a news conference to present the central bank's quarterly inflation report.

Quotes are King's unless otherwise stated.

ON CHANCES OF GDP BEING REVISED UP (DEPUTY GOVERNOR CHARLES BEAN)

"We assess that there is a three in five chance that the current level of GDP could be revised up by 1 percentage point or more."

ON SPARE CAPACITY (DEPUTY GOVERNOR CHARLES BEAN)

"Over the course of the past year in the light of the behaviour of productivity we tended to shift, at the balance of our judgement, towards viewing the impact of the downturn on capacity as being relatively persistent and not a purely cyclical factor...

"It may well be that the business surveys are giving a misleading signal. We have a high degree of uncertainty about what the degree of spare capacity in the economy is, but our assessment is at the current juncture that the underlying rate of productivity growth has been very low over the last couple of years and essentially that the recession has led to a relatively long-lasting hit on the economy's potential output."

ON MARKET CONFIDENCE IN FUNDING BANKS

"Markets have not regained sufficient confidence in funding banks to enable the cost of bank funding to come down as quickly as would have liked or indeed we hoped."

ON ASSET PURCHASES

"We're not out of tools; if we need to we can carry out more asset purchases ... The committee will have to decide if it wants to do that and if so, when. That's not for today but for the next meeting and the meetings thereafter. Each time we make a new judgement. Last week we opted not to do that. But there's no technical reason we cannot do that. ... I think the biggest risk to the downside comes from our net trade position, our exports."

ON WEAKNESS OF UK TRADE FIGURES

"The latest figures were weak on that, however the volatility of the official trade figures is notorious and I wouldn't read too much into that."

ON WEAKNESS OF WORLD ECONOMY

"We can see a distinct weakening around the world, especially in the industrialised world but also in Asia is a slowing of the world economy and that undoubtedly will make the export picture more difficult. These are risks we'll have to watch out for."

ON LIMITS OF MONETARY POLICY

"I want to reiterate a point I made in an earlier statement which is that there are limits to what monetary policy can do. There are significant adjustments that have to be made in every major economy, not just the UK, surplus or deficit in the run up to the crisis."

ON ADJUSTMENT OF PATTERN OF DEMAND

"We've all got to adjust the pattern of demand in our economy. The crucial thing is whether we are able to adjust the pattern of demand without seeing sharp downturns in output and that's going to require a good deal more cooperation that we've seen so far."

ON EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS

"Any further action has to be carried out by European governments themselves."

ON ECB'S LIMITS

"I think the European Central Bank has gone to the outer limit of what a central bank can do."

ON EXCHANGE RATE MOVEMENTS

"In normal circumstances, when you have these enormous imbalances between countries, where you need adjustments to be made, exchange rate movements are the natural mechanism by which adjustments can take place."

ON TIME BEFORE PROBLEMS END

"The imbalances in the world economy are still not being properly tackled and the burden of debt is still there.

"This problem will take, I think, a number of years before we will find our way through it."

ON SPECIAL LIQUIDITY SCHEME

"I see no reason to think we would either want or have to do that (relaunch the special liquidity scheme).

ON DIFFERENCES WITH 2008

"I don't think you should compare this with 2008, there are differences both on the optimistic and the gloomy side relative to 2008."

ON DISCRETION FOR THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

"Monetary policy must have the discretion to move and that is why I think if you read carefully the FOMC statement, they have left themselves the freedom to adjust."

ON MARKET EXPECTATIONS OF RATE MOVE

"The current market expectation of where bank rate will be in 2014 is actually very close to where it is now.

"It is very dangerous to try and make a commitment because to lock in monetary policy now for two years does not seem to me particularly sensible."

ON RAISING BANK RATE

"We can raise the bank rate or we can increase our asset purchases according to the direction in which we want to go and I see no impediment to doing either of those courses of action."

ON COMMODITY PRICES

"There should be no further squeeze on living standards unless we see further rises in import or oil and commodity prices. Given where we are today, I think that seems less likely than it did even one month ago."

ON POLICY TIGHTENING

"I don't think that that (policy tightening) is either consistent with our remit, nor would it be remotely sensible."

ON SQUEEZED LIVING STANDARDS

"This is a long and deep squeeze on real UK living standards coming from developments such as the need to adjust and rebalance our own economy and changes in what is happening outside the UK."

ON LIMITS TO MONETARY AUTHORITY

"There is a limit to what UK monetary policy can do when large, real adjustments are required."

ON REDUCING DEBT

"We must work with our colleagues abroad to tackle the challenge of how to reduce the overhang of private and public debt."

ON HEADWINDS TO GROWTH

"There are a number of headwinds to world and domestic growth over the forecast period, not least the public and private debt overhang, and these headwinds are becoming stronger by the day."

ON WEAK ACTIVITY

"In the committee's view the weakness in underlying activity is likely to be somewhat more persistent than previously expected."

ON MARKET MOOD

"Since we last met, the mood in markets has taken a sharp turn for the worse."

