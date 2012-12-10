(Corrects quote in last paragraph)
* Central banks using policies to influence currencies
* King sees growth in countries lowering exchange rates
* 'Great confidence' fiscal cliff's full effects dodged
By Jonathan Spicer and Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Dec 10 Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King on Monday said he was concerned that countries will
increasingly resort to "actively managed exchange rates" next
year, in place of domestic monetary policies, if the global
economy remains unbalanced.
King outlined the external threats facing the struggling UK
economy, including the euro zone crisis and the U.S. "fiscal
cliff," the full effects of which he expects the United States
to avoid. But in a speech in New York, he chose to highlight
growing worries over central banks using their policies to
influence domestic currencies.
If countries do not work to rebalance the global economy,
"my concern is that in 2013, what we will see is the growth of
actively managed exchange rates as an alternative to the use of
domestic monetary policy," King told the Economic Club of New
York.
"You can see, month by month, the addition to the number of
countries who feel that active exchange rate management, always
to push their exchange rate down, is growing," said King, who is
set to step down as Bank of England Governor in July.
Central banks, including that of England, have kept interest
rates very low and used unprecedented policies such as massive
asset purchases to battle recession. Such easing in developed
economies, however, can put upward pressure on currencies of
emerging economies, hurting those countries' exports.
The BoE, which has so far bought 375 billion pounds ($603
billion) to help lift the UK economy out of the doldrums,
decided last week to keep its main interest rate at a record-low
0.5 percent.
"With interest rates at very low levels, with balance sheets
having expanded a great deal and with the inability of monetary
policy to indefinitely postpone the adjustments required to
bring about rebalancing, some other mechanism will be needed,"
King said without elaborating on the mechanism.
King's warnings echo those made in October by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who delivered a blunt call for
certain emerging economies to allow their currencies to rise.
The Fed's ultra easy policies, which depress the U.S.
dollar, has been a target of criticism from Brazil and other
countries whose currencies rise as a result. Emerging economies
have at times intervened in currency markets to curb that
effect, complicating any coordinated efforts to recover from the
Great Recession.
"It is fair to say a recovery of a durable kind is proving
elusive," King said in his speech.
THE GOVERNOR'S WIFE
Fielding questions later, the head of the BoE said he has
"great confidence" that the United States will avoid fully
triggering the fiscal cliff of automatic U.S. tax increases and
spending cuts due to come into force starting Jan. 2013.
It "will find a way, if not avoiding going over the cliff,
then hanging on by the finger tips" on the other side, he said
to laughter in the audience.
Britain recorded economic growth of 1.0 percent in the third
quarter, marking an end to nine months of recession - its second
since the 2008-09 financial crisis. But most of the rebound was
driven by a technical bounce due to the London Olympics and
extra public holidays in the preceding quarter.
The euro zone debt crisis, high inflation and fiscal
austerity have weighed heavily on the economic recovery.
Turning to the ongoing euro zone crisis, King said "a black
cloud of uncertainty" has drifted across the English Channel and
"covered our business sector with uncertainty and diminished
what would otherwise have been a recovery in investment
spending."
He added: "The problems in the euro area do not seem capable
of easy resolution."
The address may be one of King's last in the United States.
Mark Carney, currently the head of Canada's central bank, is set
to be the first non-Briton to lead the BoE next summer.
King recalled the day his wife saw the surprising news that
Carney was named to the post.
"She said, 'You know Mervyn, they'll miss you or six months
down the road they'll miss you,'" King told the audience.
"And then she looked at the TV screen and said: 'He's very
young, he's very good looking, he's immensely charming and he's
very charismatic.' I think he'll do a great job and they won't
miss me at all."
($1 = 0.6221 British pound)
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Edward Krudy; additional
reporting by Steven C. Johnson, editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)