LONDON, March 15 Bank of England Governor
Mervyn King said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday
that the bank acted responsibly during the financial crisis and
defended its record as an inflation fighting institution.
He rejected calls by some politicians for an inquiry into
the BOE's conduct during the crisis, saying the financial
malaise was a problem of solvency and not one quickly resolved
by additional liquidity.
Calls for an inquiry centre around the BOE's initial
resistance to pump money into the banking system as the Northern
Rock crisis ensued in 2007.
"If you think there has to be a case for an inquiry, it has
to be an inquiry into everything, not just the Bank of England
but what ministers did, what Treasury officials did, what
bankers did and what everyone else was recommending was the
right policy before 2007," King said in an interview with the
Times newspaper.
"I have no objection to that but it can't be the Bank that
inquiries into itself."
He defended the inflation-targeting regime of the UK and the
decision of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee not to hike
rates to bring down high headline inflation in recent years.
"One of the objectives of inflation-targeting was to embed
a regime in which people's inflation expectations were broadly
consistent with the target and I think we've managed to achieve
that," he said.
King would not disclose his preferred successor when he
steps down next summer, but said he is ready to meet with
finance minister George Osborne and Prime Minister David Cameron
over the issue.
"It would be wrong for me to comment on any individuals. If
they feel it is appropriate, I will have a private conversation
with the Chancellor and the Prime Minister," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Ramya Venugopal)