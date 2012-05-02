* BoE governor King says crisis far from over
* Inflation too high, recovery slower than hoped
* UK deficit reduction striking right balance
* "Vital" that UK pushes through bank reforms
By David Milliken and Sven Egenter
LONDON, May 2 (Reuters)- - Britain's economy is recovering
more slowly than hoped from a financial crisis which the Bank of
England should have warned about more forcefully, BoE Governor
Mervyn King said on Wednesday.
The central bank chief, giving the first peacetime radio
lecture by a BoE governor since 1939, also defended Britain's
policy mix of ultra-low interest rates and tough government
austerity measures.
King, whose tenure as governor ends in just over a year,
admitted the BoE had failed to properly identify and warn about
risks facing banks in the run-up to the 2008 crisis.
"We did preach sermons about the risks. But we didn't
imagine the scale of the disaster that would occur when the
risks crystallised," King said.
"With the benefit of hindsight, we should have shouted from
the rooftops that a system had been built in which banks were
too important to fail, that banks had grown too quickly and
borrowed too much, and that so-called 'light-touch' regulation
hadn't prevented any of this," he continued.
But King also noted that the BoE had been stripped of the
power to directly regulate banks in 1997 - something that will
be reversed next year, around the time of his departure, when
the BoE will once again be Britain's top financial regulator.
This has prompted concern from lawmakers who monitor the
BoE, who worry it has not learnt enough from the crisis, and
risks being unwieldy and unaccountable in future.
The central bank and its governor have also been criticised
for not spotting the crisis early enough and for reacting too
slowly.
King acknowledged that the central bank should have tried
harder to persuade everyone of the need to recapitalise banks
sooner and more extensively.
INFLATION TOO HIGH
Britain's economy contracted by more than 7 percent during
the 2008-09 recession and its budget deficit ballooned to one of
the highest in the world, at more than 11 percent of GDP, as it
picked up the tab for banks on the brink of failure.
King drew parallels to the depression-hit 1930s, also
playing recordings from the central bank governor at the time,
Montagu Norman, and U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Now the biggest danger for British banks came from the euro
zone debt crisis. "The present crisis is far from over, as
events in the euro area illustrate weekly," he said.
"Dealing with the consequences of our 'bad banking
situation' is likely to be a long, slow process."
King did not discuss the outlook for monetary policy. This
is a major question ahead of the central bank's next decision on
May 10 as Britain's economy has tipped back into a shallow
recession since the BoE indicated last month that it was
reluctant to do further quantitative easing.
But King said he was worried about inflation, which is well
above the Bank's 2 percent target at 3.5 percent after rising in
March for the first time in six months.
"Our own economy is still not back to health. Although
inflation has fallen back in recent months, it is still too
high. And despite efforts to stimulate the economy, the recovery
is proving slower than we had hoped. It will come," King said.
The BoE governor said the government had struck the right
balance when tackling the country's huge budget deficit.
"It is important to have a really credible plan that markets
believe in, that you will deal with these deficits, not too
quickly so that you destroy growth, but that you will deal with
them," he said. "We are striking that balance."
The pace of deficit reduction is a contentious political
issue, with the opposition Labour party arguing that the
spending cuts imposed by the Conservative-led coalition
government has pushed the economy back into recession.
In the longer term, King said future generations would ask
whether current British policymakers had done enough to stop a
future financial crisis.
It was vital that parliament enacted proposals to stop banks
which were 'too important to fail' because of their role in
handling payments and everyday loans from engaging in
speculative investment banking activities, King said.
Banks also needed to rely more on shareholders' money rather
than debt, and hand over less of their profits to shareholders,
he added. And although British banks with few overseas interests
could be wound up easily if they fell into trouble, there was no
international agreement on how to deal with a failure by a
large, multinational bank.
King said that the Bank was up to the task of taking charge
of the stability of Britain's financial system, though some
decisions would make the central bankers unpopular at times.
"When ... the economy returns to normal, our role will be to
take away the punchbowl just as the next party is getting going.
That won't make us popular among bankers, politicians and even
at times some of you - and it's not supposed to."
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Michael Roddy)