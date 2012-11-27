LONDON Nov 27 The Bank of England's new
governor faces a "slow and protracted recovery" that may require
the bank to make further purchases of government bonds, outgoing
chief Mervyn King said on Tuesday.
British finance minister George Osborne announced the
appointment of Canada's central bank head Mark Carney as the
next governor of the BoE on Monday.
"It may be unreasonable to expect anything other than a slow
and protracted recovery, absent a further fall in the real
exchange rate," King told parliament.
"In such an environment, there are limits to the ability of
domestic policy to stimulate private sector demand as the
economy adjusts to a new equilibrium," he said. "In the event
that further easing is required, I believe it appropriate to
continue with our policy of purchasing gilts."
He said the Bank of England should have ruled out the chance
of a strong economic rebound for 2013 and 2014 earlier.
"I am completely confident with Mark Carney as someone with
whom the Bank is in very good hands - as indeed is the role of
governor which I am sure he will carry out with very great
distinction," King said.