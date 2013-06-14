LONDON, June 14 Bank of England Governor Mervyn King has vented his frustration at the length of time it is taking to restructure banks that were bailed out with taxpayers' money.

In a valedictory interview, to be published in this weekend's Financial Times, King expresses few regrets about his own conduct during the crisis.

However, in an implicit criticism of the government's handling of events, he says banks that received state aid should have been turned around much earlier.

"We're five years on, and still we're debating about how we're going to restructure the banks, which have been receiving so much support. This should have been done a whole lot earlier," said King, whose term as governor ends this month.

The British government owns a controlling 81 percent stake in RBS after pumping in 45.5 billion pounds ($71 billion) to keep it afloat during the 2008 financial crisis. The government also owns a 39 percent stake in Lloyds Bank Group .

King has already called for RBS to be split into a 'good' bank, able to lend freely to the economy, and a 'bad' bank which would run down the toxic assets - an option that might be put forward by a parliamentary committee next week.