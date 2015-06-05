LONDON, June 5 The Bank of England should make
it easier for businesses and households to borrow money safely
from capital markets and lenders other than banks, a central
bank policymaker said in a speech published on Friday.
Don Kohn, a member of the BoE's Financial Policy Committee
and former vice-chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said
British banks' reluctance to lend after the financial crisis
showed the need for alternative sources of funds.
"Having financing available through both banks and markets
has been characterised as a 'spare tyre' approach to
intermediation -- if one aspect of intermediation is impaired,
the other could be available to take up the slack," he said.
British businesses typically raise much less money through
capital markets than their U.S. or German counterparts. Kohn
said improving access to finance was an area where the FPC
should make progress over the next three years.
A lack of access to finance is one reason BoE officials have
given for Britain's slow recovery from the financial crisis and
ongoing weak productivity, as entrepreneurs find it hard to
start new businesses or retool existing ones.
Kohn did not give details of steps the FPC could take, but
he said it was essential to ensure that new sources of finance
-- including securitising consumer loans -- did not create the
problems that led to the subprime crisis in the United States.
"The risks we should be looking for could be quite different
from the leverage or maturity mismatch or poor underwriting
standards issues that we are used to dealing with in banks," he
said.
Kohn reiterated BoE concerns that large asset managers could
create systemic risks to the financial system like those posed
by global banks, and that central counterparties which settle
trades needed to be properly regulated.
Kohn's speech was based on remarks he made at an off-record
meeting of London's Society of Business Economists on May 14.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William)