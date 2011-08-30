* July mortgage approvals edge up to highest since May 2010
By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, Aug 30 British lenders approved the
highest number of mortgages since May 2010 last month but
consumer borrowing was unexpectedly weak, doing little to shift
a downbeat outlook for retail spending and property prices.
The Bank of England said mortgage approvals numbered 49,239
in July, rising from an upwardly revised 48,500 in June. This
was a shade above analysts' forecasts but well below levels seen
before the 2008 financial crisis.
"It all looks pretty much as expected, pretty subdued and in
line with recent trends," said Ross Walker, economist at Royal
Bank of Scotland. "Approvals are inching up, but still running
at half the long-run average. You'd be hard-pushed to make the
case that it's a meaningful uptrend."
There was no significant market reaction to the data.
Net consumer credit increased by the smallest amount since
January this year, growing by just 0.205 billion pounds -- half
June's 0.4 billion pound increase, which analysts had expected
to see again in July. Net mortgage lending rose in line with
forecast, growing by 0.7 billion pounds.
Britain's consumers have been reluctant to take on more
credit for major purchases, worried by sharp cuts and layoffs in
the public sector as well as a broadly uncertain economic
outlook.
Rates on consumer and mortgage loans also remain relatively
high despite the Bank of England running record low official
rates, due to banks' conservative approach to lending since the
credit crunch.
"Consumer desire to get a tighter grip on their finances is
the consequence of current very low and falling consumer
confidence, which reflects heightened concern over the outlook
for the economy and jobs," said Howard Archer, an economist at
IHS Global Insight.
Separate figures showed the BoE's preferred money supply
gauge -- M4 excluding intermediate other financial corporations
-- picked up to show growth of 0.6 percent on the month, the
strongest since March 2010, after a 0.1 percent fall in June.
Three-month and 12-month rates of growth on this measure also
accelerated to their strongest since the start of the year.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova)