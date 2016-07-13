BRIEF-Sapling prolongs deal with Rubicon Partners for audit its financial statement
* Prolongs deal with Rubicon Partners SA for audit its financial statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, July 13 British households' demand for mortgage lending and consumer credit picked up significantly in the run-up to last month's vote to leave the European Union, central bank data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the consumer-led nature of British economic growth.
The Bank of England's quarterly survey of lenders showed demand for mortgage lending in the second quarter rose to its highest level since the first three months of 2015, but banks expected growth to slow in the third quarter.
The survey of banks and building societies was conducted between May 23 and June 10, a couple of weeks before the June 23 vote to leave the EU.
The BoE reported that enthusiasm for credit card lending and other unsecured loans also picked up, while the availability of business loans was expected to stay flat.
The BoE has taken steps on Tuesday to ensure British banks keep lending as the financial consequences of the country's decision to leave the European Union began to materialise, lowering the amount of capital banks must hold in reserve. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Betterment, one the earliest and largest online wealth managers known as robo-advisers, is launching new services that will allow clients to receive financial advice from human advisers, as digital and traditional investment management models converge.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Global investments in agriculture technology startups fell 30 percent in 2016 as investor interest in companies offering drones and satellite-guided farm machines cooled following the biggest capital inflow ever a year earlier, according to a study released on Tuesday.