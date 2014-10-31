LONDON Oct 31 British lenders may have to hold
more capital to guard against risks of bad loans and other
losses in the latest move by the Bank of England to reduce the
chances of banks needing public bailouts.
The central bank said on Friday that banks' required
leverage ratio - the minimum amount of capital they must hold
relative to their exposure to loans that could fall in value -
could rise to up to 4.95 percent from 2019, from 3 percent now.
That means banks would need to hold 1 pound of capital for
every 20 pounds they lend, compared to 1 pound for every 33
pounds under current leverage rules.
"The Committee believes that its proposals for the design
and calibration of the framework will lead to prudent and
efficient leverage ratio requirements," Governor Mark Carney
said in a letter to finance minister George Osborne.
Osborne needs to approve the proposals, and set in response
that there would need to be further consultation with banks
lenders on the impact of a higher leverage ratio.
The BoE set a complex calculation for the leverage ratio,
whereby the minimum level will be based on several factors,
including the size of the bank, where Britain is in the credit
cycle, and other issues that have not been finalised.
As a result, the minimum leverage ratio for most banks is
likely to be far lower than 4.95 percent. If the economy is
regarded as weak and lending prudent, the leverage ratio would
only go as high as 4.05 percent.
Banking sources had expected the ratio to be increased to
between 4 percent and 5 percent, which analysts said banks can
adapt to as long as they had several years to reach it.
The BoE's proposal is the latest in a series of steps since
the financial crisis aimed at making banks protect themselves
better against future risks and avoiding a repeat of the 66
billion pound ($105 billion) taxpayer bailout of Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group.
Banks have argued that Britain is going too far beyond
global rules, and that forcing them to hold excess capital
reduces their profits, pushes up the cost of lending and could
cut the amount of credit available to home-buyers and companies.
The BoE says safer banks will find it cheaper to raise
funds, and that large banks that operate with dangerously low
levels of capital effectively receive a public subsidy because
investors think taxpayers will step in to stop them failing.
(1 US dollar = 0.6260 British pound)
(Reporting by Steve Slater and David Milliken)