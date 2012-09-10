LONDON, Sept 10 The world's top central banks have agreed to set up a joint body to look into the LIBOR interest rates, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Monday, following a rate-rigging scandal that involves investigations into a number of major banks.

King made the statement after a meeting with other central bankers at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

"The BIS Governors look forward with great interest to the recommendations of the (British) Wheatley LIBOR Review, and to the reports of other official groups examining reference rates used in financial markets," King said.

"The BIS Governors have agreed to set up a group of senior officials to take forward examination of these issues, and to consult with the market in order to provide input into the wider official debate coordinated by the Financial Stability Board," he added.

More than a dozen banks are under investigation by regulators in the United States, Europe and Asia for suspected rigging of London interbank offered rate, or Libor, and other similar rates which are used to price trillions of dollars worth of financial products.