LONDON, June 15 The Bank of England announced on
Friday it will hold its first emergency liquidity-providing
operation for banks next week as part of a package of measures
aimed at getting credit flowing through Britain's economy as the
euro zone debt crisis deepens.
The BoE said it would hold at least one Extended Collateral
Term Repo Facility per month until further notice and would
offer at least 5 billion pounds at each operation.
The first auction of 6-month funds will be on June 20, with
the volume of available loans to be announced the day before.
The BoE said it would offer loans at a minimum of Bank rate,
which is currently 0.5 percent, plus an additional 25 basis
points.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)