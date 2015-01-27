BRIEF-Global Net Lease says for 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 mln of assets - SEC Filing
* Global Net Lease Inc - For 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 million of assets - SEC Filing
LONDON Jan 27 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it had apppointed Alex Brazier, currently private secretary to Governor Mark Carney, to the Financial Policy Committee.
Brazier will become executive director for financial stability strategy and risk on March 16 and join the FPC on April 1, filling a vacancy left by the departure of former BoE chief economist Spencer Dale, the BoE said in a statement.
It also said it had appointed Sam Woods as executive director for insurance supervision, effective April 7, who previously served as director for financial stability strategy and risk. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.