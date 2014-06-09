LONDON, June 9 Britain's Help to Buy scheme to
broaden access to home ownership is not creating a house price
bubble, but needs to be watched carefully in case it does, Bank
of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Monday.
McCafferty said worries about the housing market needed to
be kept in perspective, though the central bank should be very
careful that lending to homebuyers did not get out of hand.
"I think we have to be careful that the Help to Buy scheme
doesn't stimulate a housing bubble," McCafferty said in an
interview with London's LBC radio station.
"I don't think it is at the moment. We talked earlier and
said it's only a small proportion of what is going on in the
housing market, but we have to be careful that we don't let the
housing market run out of control."
