LONDON, Sept 11 New Bank of England policymaker
Ian McCafferty made his first public appearance, speaking in
parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday.
Following are key comments from his appointment hearing:
LIMITS OF MONETARY POLICY
"There are limitations to how you can unlock business
investment through monetary policy. Clearly you can ensure that
the cost of capital is maintained at as low a level as is
possible, which is what has happened with the QE programme and
the reduction in base rate."
ON FISCAL POLICY
"I think he (finance minister George Osborne) needs to
maintain the austerity programme because otherwise we will see
that there are risks that we will see disruption in the
financial markets and that would steepen the yield curve and
significantly damage what we are trying to do at the bank.
"So within that there are some decisions that he will have
to take about the balance of spending between capital and
current for example, in order to therefore maximise the impact
of government spending in terms of short term growth."
"There are limits to the size of what one can do but in some
of the issues, certainly that the government has been discussing
in terms of using its balance sheet to support contigent
finance."
ON LABOUR MARKET
"It is a big puzzle and I suspect that we will not be able
to explain it in full until we see some further developments to
the data over the course of time.
"I think it's not only the labour market data that are
suggesting that the economy has perhaps a little more strength
in it than the GDP data themselves. It's also clear that the VAT
and National Insurance receipts are also suggesting the economy
that is slightly stronger than the GDP data at least for the
last three quarters."
ON GDP FIGURES:
"The short term GDP data, I think is puzzling. I suspect
although I have no proof of this of course, that it may well be
revised with time and if anything at this stage, some of the
other data do suggest that there's a little bit more momentum in
the economy than the GDP data alone suggests."
ON BUSINESS AND JOBS:
"Were the economy to continue to stagnate there might well
be some increase in unemployment and certainly that was a
feature of the forecast I put out at the CBI.
"The more I talk to businesses the more they are looking to
smooth the numbers in their labour force and particularly the
availability of skills in thar labour force through. Clearly I
think there are issues with firm specific skills. You do not
wish to lose labour in the relatively short term if you then
have difficulty in recruiting that same labour."
"The market is perhaps functioning in a way differently
than one or two cycles ago and that leaves us with a conclusion
that probably productivity, rather than the level of employment,
is becoming more cyclical in terms of how firms deal with
shortfalls in demand in the short term."
APPROACH ON POLICY:
"I am neither a hawk or dove. I will be looking at the
evidence in each meeting, on the basis on the best data that we
have, to make a decision on the basis of current policy."
MORE COMMENTS ON QUANTITATIVE EASING:
"I think we are in the process of the current round of QE,
that will continue for another couple of months, I think we are
also in a position of significant uncertainty about quite where
the economy is at this stage. We have significant distortions to
the short term, because of extra bank holidays and so on and so
forth, which make it very difficult to read exactly how the
economy performing in an underlying fashion and as a result I
would like to see more evidence before I would make any decision
on whether QE needs to extended further or not.
"I'm not sure I would necessary conclude that it (QE) hasn't
delivered the goods. Clearly the estimates of the impact of the
first round have been positive for the economy, and we have no
reason to believe that the second round won't prove similarly
beneficial to the economy."
EARLIER COMMENTS:
ON QE FAILINGS, EFFORTS TO BOOST LENDING:
"The reasons for the poor performance of the economy are not
that QE is not delivering the goods. We have faced a number of
significant headwinds, some of which are direct legacies from
the credit crunch, others have been external shocks that have
affected the economy more recently."
"Although the quantitative easing programme raised both
equity and bond prices and has thus reduced the cost of finance
to companies with recourse to the capital markets, the indirect
impact of QE on bank lending appears to have been much less,
with flows of lending to the broader economy remaining
depressed.
"While some of this will have been due to low levels of
demand for bank lending, reflecting the uncertain outlook for
the economy, targeted incentives to both boost the volume and
reduce the cost of lending, that are built into the Funding for
Lending Scheme, are likely to be of benefit.
"The impact is likely to be supplemented by the changes in
the amount of liquid assets that banks are required to hold
recently announced by the FSA in response to the recommendation
of the FPC. Together these should help expand lending flows to
the broader economy, though the impact is likely to be more
visible over the medium term, as it is likely to take time for
the increase in lending to take effect.
ON LACK OF DEMAND FOR CREDIT
"A number of banks are trying to deleverage and therefore
even if they are sitting on liquid assets may not necessarily
have the appetite to lend to the same degree.
"There is also and equally importantly a lack of demand for
credit at this stage. Certainly, the work I was doing at the CBI
suggested that while there are some individual companies that
are unable to obtain the credit that they would like, this is
not at a macro level, a significant issue."
ON IMPACT OF QUANTITATIVE EASING:
"It's clear that estimates (of the impact of QE), as the
bank made clear in its own article, are subject to significant
uncertainty. (I) did say in my questionnaire that I felt such
estimates as they'd given were not implausible."
ON BANK CAPITAL:
"Certainly the approach to rebuilding bank capital and
encouraging banks to write off bad debt, I think, is one of the
necessary elements of restoring economic health."
ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
"The continued uncertainty about the outlook for the
sovereign debt and banking crisis in the Eurozone continues to
weigh on business confidence and, with growth rates across the
Eurozone slowing, the risk of a deeper Eurozone recession
hitting export demand from the UK (to what is still our largest
single export market) has increased."
"Recently, there have also been signs of a loss of economic
momentum more widely, with both the US and Chinese economies
slowing since the early part of the year. If this were to
persist into 2013, the outlook for the UK would be consequently
weaker."
"Domestically, the main downside risk lies with the
consumer."
ON LOW INTEREST RATES
"It's very difficult to describe normality in the cycle to
come relative in terms of historic averages, I think there are
some difficulties in the cycle which would be long lasting which
would suggest that it may well be that interest rates will
remain somewhat lower for somewhat longer than would have been
the case."
ON OUTLOOK (FROM WRITTEN STATEMENT)
ON IMPACT OF QE ON UK ECONOMY:
"The Bank has produced some estimates of the impact of the
first programme of QE on the broader economy, estimating that it
raised the rate of inflation by 0.75-1.5 percentage points, and
the level of GDP by 1.5-2.0 percent, relative to what would have
otherwise been the case. These estimates do not look
implausible, but are necessarily surrounded by a significant
margin of uncertainty, given that the econometric estimates of
the effect on the broader economy of an easing in policy through
QE are as yet less well understood than those from changes in
short-term interest rates.
ON INFLATION EXPECTATIONS:
"Inflation expectations are an important part of the
monetary policy framework, in that the credibility of the MPC
and of the inflation target are important elements in achieving
the inflation mandate. The more stable are inflation
expectations, and the more credible the policy framework, the
lower the effect on underlying inflation of one-off price shocks
to the system, and the greater the consistency of wage- and
price-setting behaviour with the inflation target.
"It is therefore important that the MPC monitors both the
direct surveys of inflation expectations and other indirect
indicators. However, such indicators are better interpreted in
terms of what they indicate about short term attitudes and
behaviour than as predictors of inflation in the medium-term,
with which the correlation is poor."