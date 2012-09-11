LONDON, Sept 11 New Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty made his first public appearance, speaking in parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday.

Following are key comments from his appointment hearing:

LIMITS OF MONETARY POLICY

"There are limitations to how you can unlock business investment through monetary policy. Clearly you can ensure that the cost of capital is maintained at as low a level as is possible, which is what has happened with the QE programme and the reduction in base rate."

ON FISCAL POLICY

"I think he (finance minister George Osborne) needs to maintain the austerity programme because otherwise we will see that there are risks that we will see disruption in the financial markets and that would steepen the yield curve and significantly damage what we are trying to do at the bank.

"So within that there are some decisions that he will have to take about the balance of spending between capital and current for example, in order to therefore maximise the impact of government spending in terms of short term growth."

"There are limits to the size of what one can do but in some of the issues, certainly that the government has been discussing in terms of using its balance sheet to support contigent finance."

ON LABOUR MARKET

"It is a big puzzle and I suspect that we will not be able to explain it in full until we see some further developments to the data over the course of time.

"I think it's not only the labour market data that are suggesting that the economy has perhaps a little more strength in it than the GDP data themselves. It's also clear that the VAT and National Insurance receipts are also suggesting the economy that is slightly stronger than the GDP data at least for the last three quarters."

ON GDP FIGURES:

"The short term GDP data, I think is puzzling. I suspect although I have no proof of this of course, that it may well be revised with time and if anything at this stage, some of the other data do suggest that there's a little bit more momentum in the economy than the GDP data alone suggests."

ON BUSINESS AND JOBS:

"Were the economy to continue to stagnate there might well be some increase in unemployment and certainly that was a feature of the forecast I put out at the CBI.

"The more I talk to businesses the more they are looking to smooth the numbers in their labour force and particularly the availability of skills in thar labour force through. Clearly I think there are issues with firm specific skills. You do not wish to lose labour in the relatively short term if you then have difficulty in recruiting that same labour."

"The market is perhaps functioning in a way differently than one or two cycles ago and that leaves us with a conclusion that probably productivity, rather than the level of employment, is becoming more cyclical in terms of how firms deal with shortfalls in demand in the short term."

APPROACH ON POLICY:

"I am neither a hawk or dove. I will be looking at the evidence in each meeting, on the basis on the best data that we have, to make a decision on the basis of current policy."

MORE COMMENTS ON QUANTITATIVE EASING:

"I think we are in the process of the current round of QE, that will continue for another couple of months, I think we are also in a position of significant uncertainty about quite where the economy is at this stage. We have significant distortions to the short term, because of extra bank holidays and so on and so forth, which make it very difficult to read exactly how the economy performing in an underlying fashion and as a result I would like to see more evidence before I would make any decision on whether QE needs to extended further or not.

"I'm not sure I would necessary conclude that it (QE) hasn't delivered the goods. Clearly the estimates of the impact of the first round have been positive for the economy, and we have no reason to believe that the second round won't prove similarly beneficial to the economy."

EARLIER COMMENTS:

ON QE FAILINGS, EFFORTS TO BOOST LENDING:

"The reasons for the poor performance of the economy are not that QE is not delivering the goods. We have faced a number of significant headwinds, some of which are direct legacies from the credit crunch, others have been external shocks that have affected the economy more recently."

"Although the quantitative easing programme raised both equity and bond prices and has thus reduced the cost of finance to companies with recourse to the capital markets, the indirect impact of QE on bank lending appears to have been much less, with flows of lending to the broader economy remaining depressed.

"While some of this will have been due to low levels of demand for bank lending, reflecting the uncertain outlook for the economy, targeted incentives to both boost the volume and reduce the cost of lending, that are built into the Funding for Lending Scheme, are likely to be of benefit.

"The impact is likely to be supplemented by the changes in the amount of liquid assets that banks are required to hold recently announced by the FSA in response to the recommendation of the FPC. Together these should help expand lending flows to the broader economy, though the impact is likely to be more visible over the medium term, as it is likely to take time for the increase in lending to take effect.

ON LACK OF DEMAND FOR CREDIT

"A number of banks are trying to deleverage and therefore even if they are sitting on liquid assets may not necessarily have the appetite to lend to the same degree.

"There is also and equally importantly a lack of demand for credit at this stage. Certainly, the work I was doing at the CBI suggested that while there are some individual companies that are unable to obtain the credit that they would like, this is not at a macro level, a significant issue."

ON IMPACT OF QUANTITATIVE EASING:

"It's clear that estimates (of the impact of QE), as the bank made clear in its own article, are subject to significant uncertainty. (I) did say in my questionnaire that I felt such estimates as they'd given were not implausible."

ON BANK CAPITAL:

"Certainly the approach to rebuilding bank capital and encouraging banks to write off bad debt, I think, is one of the necessary elements of restoring economic health."

ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"The continued uncertainty about the outlook for the sovereign debt and banking crisis in the Eurozone continues to weigh on business confidence and, with growth rates across the Eurozone slowing, the risk of a deeper Eurozone recession hitting export demand from the UK (to what is still our largest single export market) has increased."

"Recently, there have also been signs of a loss of economic momentum more widely, with both the US and Chinese economies slowing since the early part of the year. If this were to persist into 2013, the outlook for the UK would be consequently weaker."

"Domestically, the main downside risk lies with the consumer."

ON LOW INTEREST RATES

"It's very difficult to describe normality in the cycle to come relative in terms of historic averages, I think there are some difficulties in the cycle which would be long lasting which would suggest that it may well be that interest rates will remain somewhat lower for somewhat longer than would have been the case."

ON OUTLOOK (FROM WRITTEN STATEMENT)

ON IMPACT OF QE ON UK ECONOMY:

"The Bank has produced some estimates of the impact of the first programme of QE on the broader economy, estimating that it raised the rate of inflation by 0.75-1.5 percentage points, and the level of GDP by 1.5-2.0 percent, relative to what would have otherwise been the case. These estimates do not look implausible, but are necessarily surrounded by a significant margin of uncertainty, given that the econometric estimates of the effect on the broader economy of an easing in policy through QE are as yet less well understood than those from changes in short-term interest rates.

ON INFLATION EXPECTATIONS:

"Inflation expectations are an important part of the monetary policy framework, in that the credibility of the MPC and of the inflation target are important elements in achieving the inflation mandate. The more stable are inflation expectations, and the more credible the policy framework, the lower the effect on underlying inflation of one-off price shocks to the system, and the greater the consistency of wage- and price-setting behaviour with the inflation target.

"It is therefore important that the MPC monitors both the direct surveys of inflation expectations and other indirect indicators. However, such indicators are better interpreted in terms of what they indicate about short term attitudes and behaviour than as predictors of inflation in the medium-term, with which the correlation is poor."